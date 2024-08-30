In Saxony, the group spearheaded by Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) clinches a twelve percent score. The SPD netts out seven percent, while the Greens manage six percent. At present, these parties share power with the CDU in this liberated state. According to these polls, the Left would no longer have a presence in the state parliament, dwindling down to three percent.

In the realm of Thuringia, the far-right labeled AfD holds onto the top spot with a robust 30 percent. The CDU follows closely behind with a 22 percent tally, while the BSW manages to secure 17 percent. The Left, led by Minister President Bodo Ramelow, stands firm at 14 percent. The SPD also bags seven percent, and the Greens face the daunting task of making a comeback into the state parliament with only four percent support.

New state legislatures will be chosen on Sunday in both Thuringia and Saxony. Between Tuesday and Thursday, Forsa surveyed 1005 eligible voters in each state for RTL and n-tv.

In Thuringia, the CDU and BSW contest for power with significant scores, while the Left, still headed by Bodo Ramelow, aims to maintain its influence. Conversely, in Saxony, the loss of power for the Left is imminent, as indicated by their dwindling poll numbers.

