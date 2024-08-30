The Commission has been tasked with delivering a comprehensive account of the steps taken by the Member States to guarantee the enforcement of the implemented actions.

Police union rep Kopelke voiced discontent, particularly about firearm regulations. "We've advocated for simplification in gun legislation," he stated. "However, examining the proposed legislation package, it's evident that it's taken a minimal and incremental approach again." Kopelke also flagged that the demand for law enforcement personnel is "unprecedented, with requests coming from various directions. We can't cater to it all."

The federal government's safety plan served as a reaction to the suspected Islamist-motivated stabbing in Solingen. The strategies incorporate stricter firearm laws, enhanced countermeasures against radical Islamism, and substantial reinforcement of residence and asylum regulations. On Tuesday, the federal government intends to discuss future strategies and the feasibility of the measures with the states and the Federation.

Criticism resurfaced. "The red-green proposals don't go far enough for a fundamental transformation in migration policy and domestic security," said Thorsten Frei (CDU), the parliamentary leader of the party group, to Bild. "A significant portion remains ambiguous." CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt shared these sentiments with the newspaper, "it's evident that things are now achievable that the 'red-green' coalition has consistently rejected."

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities is also displeased. "We view the measures as temporary measures towards more control and order in migration policy," said President Reinhard Sager to the Rheinische Post. "However, we lack a comprehensive strategy, especially measures to contain strong immigration into Germany."

Left party leader Janine Wissler slammed the safety plan as "erroneous and racist." "The red-green government isn't resolving a problem with a deluge of hastily approved measures, but feeding the right's hands," she informed the Tagesspiegel.

BSW chairwoman Sahra Wagenknecht called on the federal government to send a "stop signal" in asylum policy. "I unequivocally disagree with anyone who arrives from a safe third country still having a claim to social benefits and an asylum procedure in Germany," she said on RTL and ntv. The government had consented to cut benefits for those who hailed from another EU country.

From the coalition, SPD interior politician Sebastian Fiedler harshly criticized the coalition partners from the Greens and FDP. "The bitter truth is: it seems that bodies have to pile up on the streets before the coalition partners act," Fiedler said in the ARD. It's an "open secret" that the FDP hindered stricter firearm regulations, and the Greens opposed deportations.

Fiedler also pointed out the government's proposed safety plan's weaknesses in the digital realm's enforcement. "The truth of the matter is that there's no mandatory IP address storage in this proposal, which is a major scandal," he said. Here too, Fiedler criticized the liberals, who "don't even want to engage in conversation about this matter."

However, there was also support for the safety plan from the Social Democrats. "I wholeheartedly welcome the fact that all three red-green parties have agreed on joint proposals for a safety package," stated Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD). "At first glance, the package appears positive overall."

Local governments demanded prompt execution of the decisions. "The 'red-green' coalition has presented an unexpectedly extensive package, ranging from tightening firearm regulations to a harsher deportation policy. These are further steps in the right direction," said Managing Director André Berghegger to the Funke newspapers. "However, they must not only be approved but also executed swiftly."

