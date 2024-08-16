- The Commission has also been informed of the results of the evaluation of the measures taken by the Member States.

Blue Tongue Disease, dangerous to sheep, goats, and cattle, continues to spread in Lower Saxony. Type 3 of the virus has now been detected in an animal holding in Wedtlenstedt, as reported by the district of Peine. Alpacas, llamas, deer, and fallow deer could also be infected. The district appeals to animal owners to have their sheep and goats vaccinated. Compared to previous blue tongue years, the number of deaths among sheep is significantly higher, with losses of up to 30 percent reported in the Netherlands.

Symptoms in infected animals

Infected animals should be treated by a veterinarian, as the blue tongue disease is accompanied by considerable suffering and pain, according to official statements. In particular, sheep show severe symptoms such as high fever, drooling, and swelling of the head, tongue, and lips. Affected animals may limp due to inflammation of the hooves. Loss of appetite and apathy are also observed.

For humans, the viral disease is harmless. Contact with the animals or consumption of meat or milk and dairy products is not a problem, the district of Peine further stated.

