Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsShe is a singer

The Commission has also been asked to submit a proposal for a directive on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to ionising radiation.

Melanie Müller is alleged to have shown the Hitler salute at a concert. The public prosecutor's office is convinced of this. She herself had rejected the charges. Now she stands trial.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Singer Melanie Müller (35) faces charges from July 1 in Leipzig district court for allegedly...
Singer Melanie Müller (35) faces charges from July 1 in Leipzig district court for allegedly displaying the Nazi salute in public.

- The Commission has also been asked to submit a proposal for a directive on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to ionising radiation.

At a concert, pop singer Melanie Müller (36) is alleged to have repeatedly shown the Hitler salute. "The defendant called out 'East, East, East Germany' and raised her hand multiple times in the Hitler salute," prosecutor Thomas Schmelzer said at the start of Müller's trial at Leipzig District Court. The prosecution accuses Müller of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

Additionally, the former RTL jungle queen must answer for drug possession after 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment. Müller appeared at the first trial day wearing a pink outfit with a short skirt and a long pearl necklace.

The trial's start was postponed twice briefly after Müller presented a medical certificate each time. The court has set August 13 as a continuation date.

Singer rejects extremism allegations

Müller had previously rejected allegations of using the Hitler salute and any ties to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideology." She described it as a gesture to hype up the audience. Neither she nor her management have commented on recent requests about all allegations. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent.

Müller was born in Saxon Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and subsequently appeared in numerous TV formats. As a pop singer, she performs, among other places, on Mallorca.

Despite her denial of extremism allegations, the prosecution still maintains their stance that She is a singer Melanie Müller used symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations during her concert. Despite the drug possession charges, Melanie Müller's singing career continues, as she performs on Mallorca.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest