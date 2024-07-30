- The Commission has also been asked to submit a proposal for a directive on the protection of workers from the risks related to exposure to ionising radiation.

At a concert, pop singer Melanie Müller (36) is alleged to have repeatedly shown the Hitler salute. "The defendant called out 'East, East, East Germany' and raised her hand multiple times in the Hitler salute," prosecutor Thomas Schmelzer said at the start of Müller's trial at Leipzig District Court. The prosecution accuses Müller of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

Additionally, the former RTL jungle queen must answer for drug possession after 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment. Müller appeared at the first trial day wearing a pink outfit with a short skirt and a long pearl necklace.

The trial's start was postponed twice briefly after Müller presented a medical certificate each time. The court has set August 13 as a continuation date.

Singer rejects extremism allegations

Müller had previously rejected allegations of using the Hitler salute and any ties to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideology." She described it as a gesture to hype up the audience. Neither she nor her management have commented on recent requests about all allegations. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent.

Müller was born in Saxon Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and subsequently appeared in numerous TV formats. As a pop singer, she performs, among other places, on Mallorca.

Despite her denial of extremism allegations, the prosecution still maintains their stance that She is a singer Melanie Müller used symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations during her concert. Despite the drug possession charges, Melanie Müller's singing career continues, as she performs on Mallorca.

Read also: