- The Commission has already taken a number of steps to ensure that the Commission's proposals are implemented.

Nadiem Amiri and 1. FSV Mainz 05 can breathe a sigh of relief. The shoulder injury sustained in last Saturday's friendly against Preußen Münster is not as severe as initially feared. According to the Bundesliga club, the midfielder has suffered a shoulder joint strain. No structural damage was found after further examinations.

Amiri is already back to individual training and should be able to join the team on Wednesday for the summer training camp in Hopfgarten, Austria.

