The Commission has already initiated several actions to guarantee the execution of the proposed policies.

Going green with solar power is a smart move given the escalating electricity costs. When setting out to get quotes from installation firms, homeowners should conduct thorough research first. There might be regional aid programs that provide additional incentives for solar systems.

If you're interested in selling or feeding back part of your electricity, you can apply for a subsidized loan from KfW Bank. You can find information about such funding options on the federal funding database. Use the filter function to narrow down the search - select 'Private individual' as the eligible category and look for suitable funding in your state.

Remember, most aid must be applied for in advance. The approval should be granted before you give the installation company the go-ahead. The Consumer Center NRW highlights this point.

Establishing the prerequisites

Check the regulations first. Although a building permit is not usually needed for installing smaller solar systems on most buildings, it's still a good idea to verify local rules with your city or community administration.

The structural conditions also matter. A bright, flat roof is ideal for increasing yield with bifacial solar panels, as they can utilize light from both sides. For pitched roofs, installation doesn't cause any disadvantages but also doesn't offer any additional benefits, according to VZ NRW.

Comparing offers - consider future needs

When looking for offers, consider your specific needs. For instance, what size system do you need, how much electricity do you want to generate, and what additional components are required - like a battery storage system?

Don't just consider current electricity consumption; think about whether you might need more electricity in the future, such as for charging an electric car or operating a heat pump.

Understanding the costs

Once you've gathered the facts, request quotes from multiple installation firms, ideally in your local area. When comparing costs, ensure all necessary components and work are listed and explained in detail.

This includes the full installation, safety measures like scaffolding and safety nets, commissioning, and system registration with the network operator and market participant register. If you're unsure whether the specialist company's offer includes all essential aspects, you can use a checklist from the Consumer Center NRW to compare.

Sometimes, investing a bit more at the outset can be worthwhile. For example, glass-glass modules might be more expensive but more durable and resistant to damage.

Module and micro-inverter acquisition often comes at a higher cost as well. However, they can provide yield advantages under conditions like partial shading or different module alignment.

The escalating electricity price is one of the reasons why going green with solar power is a smart move. When comparing quotes from installation firms, it's important to consider the total cost of the system, including the electricity price for the energy produced.

Read also: