- The combination of the electrical and gas infrastructure systems in Hamburg.

Hamburg's utilities, Electric Grid Hamburg and Gas Grid Hamburg, are combining into a single firm named Hamburg Energy Networks Ltd. Commencing on Monday, they'll manage the city's communal electrical, gas, and hydrogen networks, as revealed by the companies. Hamburg Energy Networks is projected to employ around 2,300 employees, with its main offices in Bramfeld and Tiefstack. The main focus for the business will be upgrading and modernizing the electrical and gas infrastructure, as well as developing the Hamburg Hydrogen Industry Network. This move will create a 60-kilometer hydrogen pipeline network in the port area, mainly catering to industrial clients using eco-friendly energy.

Allegedly, around 1.4 million households and businesses, both small and large, obtain their electricity and gas supply via Hamburg Energy Networks. The gas pipeline network spans approximately 7,800 kilometers, while the electric grid covers approximately 30,300 kilometers. The new company will be led by the current duo from Gas Grid Hamburg, Michael Dammann and Gabriele Eggers, together with their counterparts from Electric Grid Hamburg Ltd., Karin Pfäffle and Andreas Cerbe. Cerbe will also act as the spokesperson for the new leadership team.

The companies revealed that their latest investments in Electric Grid Hamburg were 389 million euros, and 31 million euros for the gas network, with both firms contributing around 124 million euros to the city's coffers last year. The merger stems from a 2013 referendum in which Hamburg residents voted for re-municipalizing the energy networks. This led to the creation of Electric Grid Hamburg in 2015 and Gas Grid Hamburg in 2018, which will now join forces as Hamburg Energy Networks.

The primary objective of the new company is to facilitate the energy transition and aid Hamburg in achieving climate neutrality by 2045. Additionally, it aims to ensure energy security, offer customer-friendly services, and present local residents with affordable and secure solutions for the future.

