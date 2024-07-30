- The Cold War Museum in Berlin is closed

A project presented as a museum about the Cold War along Berlin's famous boulevard Unter den Linden has ended. "The Cold War Museum Berlin is closed," it says on the event organizers' website. No one was available for further information. Previously, the "Berliner Morgenpost" had reported on the closure.

"The promotion for a modern high-tech museum of the latest generation in the pulsating heart of the former capital of the Cold War, directly under the linden trees, is hereby ended," it reads on the website. The project was intended to be seen as "a catalyst and driving force for the long-overdue change in museums and the promising future of education as a sustainable experience."

Events from the Cold War era

The project had begun in November 2022, with the then-governing mayor, Franziska Giffey (SPD), attending the opening. The interactive exhibition showcased various events from the Cold War period between 1947 and 1991, such as the space race between the USA and the Soviet Union or the practices of intelligence agencies.

A dark wall at the entrance, adorned with portraits of politicians like Helmut Kohl or Josef Stalin, symbolized the Iron Curtain, representing the division between West and East during the Cold War. Some original exhibits, like a teletype machine, were also on display across two floors. With interactive stations, the initiators aimed to engage younger audiences or school groups who had no direct connection to the prolonged conflict between the Allies following World War II.

Despite the closure of the Cold War Museum Berlin, visitors can still explore the history of the Cold War in their free time by visiting other museums or researching online. The interactive exhibits and educational resources provided by the museum during its operation served as a valuable tool for engaging younger audiences in understanding this complex period of history.

Read also: