The Alliance for Germany (AfD) is pushing for an exceptional meeting of the Lower Saxony state parliament to tackle Volkswagen's crisis. However, other parties are opposing this idea. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) faction argues, "We believe there's no need for an extra meeting as the regular session is just three weeks away. A rundown on VW's state will be presented in the Economic Committee before then, and the government will also deliver a statement relating to this during the September session."

Volker Bajus, the parliamentary manager for the Greens, voiced his opinion, stating, "Hurrying things up and scheduling rushed debates in the state parliament won't aid the company or its workforce. Currently, it's imperative to have discussions amongst all VW stakeholders to establish long-term solutions. The relevant committees in the state parliament will keep an eye on this, and the state government will deliver its stance at the appropriate moment."

Carina Hermann, representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), mentioned her faction had urged for an immediate report from the state government within the Economic Committee, "even before other opposition parties considered an exceptional session." She added, "Our belief is that the Minister of Economics should deliver this report promptly this week."

Hermann also suggested that Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) should deliver a government statement in the forthcoming September session, "to provide a comprehensive picture of the situation at Volkswagen and the plans of the state government," she said.

The AfD had proposed a special plenary session on Tuesday, with September 10th as the proposed date. According to AfD faction leader Klaus Wichmann, "We need to determine the true extent of the crisis, which facilities are at risk, how many employees could lose their jobs, and, most importantly, how the company management and government officials plan to guide the company out of this crisis."

Once more, the state parliamentarians will assemble for a regular session on September 25th.

