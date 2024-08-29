Following the stabbing incident in Solingen - The Coalition of Black and Green Politicians Pushes for U-Committee Involvement in Solingen

The prominent political parties within the North Rhine-Westphalia legislature, specifically CDU and Greens, are pushing for an investigative committee to delve into the suspected Islamist assault in Solingen. They intend to involve the opposition parties SPD and FDP, as per the assertions of Thorsten Schick (CDU) and Verena Schäffer (Greens). Initially, the FDP had advocated for this committee in the Düsseldorf state parliament but lacked sufficient backing.

Schick and Schäffer stressed the importance of meticulously examining the roots of the terrorist attack. The committee serves to aid this investigation and impose consequences. "Error should be readily apparent," they underlined. Numerous local, state, and federal entities have been involved in this matter. "We explicitly encourage the other democratic factions, SPD and FDP, to jointly mold the investigative committee's function," they expanded.

Inquiries concerning botched expulsion

The main focus lies on the botched expulsion of the suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian named Issa Al H. He stands accused of slaying three individuals and wounding eight others with a blade at a Solingen city celebration on Friday night. At present, he is detained in Düsseldorf. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is scrutinizing him, among other things, for alleged homicide and suspected association with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

The suspect entered Germany via Bulgaria at the end of 2022. According to EU asylum regulations, he should have been expelled to Bulgaria the previous year. Unfortunately, this did not occur due to his absence on the specified day in June 2023. As announced by NRW Refugee Minister Josefine Paul (Greens), various administrative blunders accounted for the man's continued residency in Germany.

