The club secures an eleven-goal thriller, etching a memorable event into history.

1. FC Nuremberg triumphs in a thrilling third consecutive victory on the 10th matchday of the 2. Bundesliga against Jahn Regensburg. In an unforgettable contest, the league's last-place team manages to score its first goal since early August but subsequently succumbs completely. Two late goals from Paderborn leave FC Cologne devastated.

1. FC Nuremberg - SSV Jahn Regensburg 8:3 (3:2)

Avoiding defeat, but a catastrophe continues: Bottom-ranked Jahn Regensburg finds the back of the net for the first time since the second matchday, but still endures another crushing loss. Manager Joe Enochs' team suffered another devastating 3:8 (2:3) defeat against 1. FC Nuremberg in an exhilarating contest on Friday night, maintaining their position at the foot of the table with only four points.

Stefanos Tzimas (17'), Mahir Emreli (23'), Julian Justvan (45+1', 59', 74' - penalty), Lukas Schleimer (80'), Jens Castrop (83'), and Ondrej Karafiat (90+1') found the net for the ascending team, which has now notched up their third consecutive win. Eric Hottmann (36'), Christian Viet (42' - penalty), and Kai Proger (49') managed to find the back of the net for the promoted side, which has failed to score in ten games since the inception of the 2. Bundesliga, yet still suffered their eighth defeat of the season.

In an action-packed game, Manager Miroslav Klose's side continued their impressive form from their 4:0 victory against SpVgg Greuther Furth in the Franconian derby. Greek striker Tzimas opened the scoring with a counter-attack, and Emreli added to the lead six minutes later. However, Regensburg showed resilience, with Hottmann and Viet's penalty restoring parity. Justvan put Nuremberg back in front just before halftime.

The second half was as fast-paced as the first. Proger equalized again shortly after the restart, but Justvan swiftly regained the lead for Nuremberg with a direct free kick. In the final moments, Nuremberg extended their advantage.

1. FC Cologne - SC Paderborn 1:2 (0:0)

FC Cologne has lost all momentum. With a new defensive strategy, the Bundesliga relegated side aimed to shore up their defence following their 1:5 defeat against Darmstadt 98, but could only offer little attacking threat against SC Paderborn, suffering a 1:2 (0:0) defeat on Friday night.

Paderborn introduced Luis Engelsh to the starting lineup for the first time - the 17-year-old almost scored early after a mistake from Cologne defender Julian Pauli (10'). Paderborn also brought in a new goalkeeper: Markus Schubert replaced Pelle Boevink, with whom coach Lukas Kwasniok was no longer satisfied.

Cologne, with Dejan Ljubicic replacing the unwell Damion Downs, sought the 'smart standing' that coach Gerhard Struber demanded - no more reckless attacks at the expense of huge defensive gaps. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig foiled Filip Bilbija's attempt (34'). The incensed Cologne fans chanted 'fight' in the sold-out RheinEnergie Stadium, while whistles rang out at halftime.

Even after the break, a blocked shot from Linton Maina (65.) could be considered Cologne's highlight of the match. The FC finally found success - Jan Thielmann scored from a corner, deceiving Denis Huseinbasic (66'). Schubert was powerless to prevent it. But Paderborn retaliated with passion and responded with a two-goal salvo from substitute Sven Michel (76./80.). Paderborn moved up to third place, while Cologne currently languishes in mid-table.**

