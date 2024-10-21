The climactic move by him brought brilliance to the table tennis prodigy.

In the charming city of Linz, Austria, and the serene hometown of Bergneustadt, Germany, Benedikt Duda's family were taken aback by his shocking performance at the European Table Tennis Championships. Even seasoned table tennis enthusiasts and experts were left speechless, let alone his devoted family who have been table tennis fanatics their whole lives.

Father Heinz and mother Martina sat on the edge of their seats during the final, unable to contain their excitement as Benedikt Duda stormed his way to the EM silver medal. Both had achieved success in the table tennis regional league in their prime years.

Benedikt Duda expressed his dream of securing an EM medal in singles throughout his career. Nevertheless, the victory came as a surprise, even to him. "I never imagined I'd achieve this with such a formidable competition," Duda shared. Despite the crushing 0:4 defeat against the Frenchman Alexis Lebrun in the final, the joy of the runner-up title was indescribable. As a result, the WhatsApp group of his home club TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt was inundated with messages of congratulations.

The silver medal that Benedikt Duda returned home with sparkles like gold considering the hurdles he overcame to compete at the European Championships. Brother Frederik even hinted that he "didn't think he would make it past the first two rounds" after recovering from a knee cartilage injury that had kept him sidelined for two months during the summer.

"There was a lot missing in his game," Frederik admitted, but he saw this as an opportunity for a much-needed "boost" in the club following Duda's unexpected success. However, Frederik also set clear expectations for his brother, who will be under the spotlight as the new vice-European champion. "He will now be the target, so he needs to maintain his performance for at least the next two years," insisted Frederik Duda.

Table tennis runs in the family's blood

Benedikt Duda's path to table tennis success was long and demanding, but the passion for the sport was instilled in him at birth. His family is deeply devoted to the sport, putting it above all else. "For us, table tennis really comes first," said father Heinz.

Initially, Benedikt struggled to meet the high standards of the regional and national squad coaches due to technical flaws. However, his dedication and hard work eventually paid off as he rose to prominence in the national scene even before his stellar performance at the European Championships in Copenhagen.

In 2021, Duda claimed his first German singles title, and in 2022, he added another, but it was his achievements in team events that truly stood out. In 2021, Duda emerged victorious with the national team, bagging the EM gold medal, and in 2022, he followed up with a WM silver medal.

At the European Championships, Duda delivered a series of impressive victories, including an infuriating upset of top-seeded Felix Lebrun in the quarterfinals and a convincing victory against two-time European champion Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the semifinals. In the final, however, Duda faced a more formidable challenge in the form of Alexis Lebrun, the younger brother of the defeated Felix. Although Duda lost the bout, he left Austria with a valuable silver medal.

After their overwhelming support during the championship, Father Heinz and mother Martina were proud to order a commemorative plaque for Benedikt Duda's EM run, showcasing his silver medal victory in their table tennis-themed living room. Inspired by his brother's journey, Frederik started organizing free table tennis clinics in Bergneustadt, using the success story as a motivation for new talents.

Noticing the increasing interest in table tennis due to Benedikt's achievements, Heinz and Martina decided to expand their small ORDNER table tennis club in Bergneustadt, aiming to nurture new generations of talented players in their own bloodline.

Read also: