The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers

A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" shares this information, citing a Telegram message from Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada. The message suggests that this is an intentional policy of Russia. Lubinets also mentions that international organizations are turning a blind eye to these atrocities, with no public or legal reaction being taken against the war criminals involved. According to Lubinets, Ukrainian authorities are working diligently to document these incidents.

21:05 Potential Coalition in Thuringia Avoids Settlement on Ukraine War

The CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia have grown closer politically during exploratory talks, but the potential coalition partners have avoided one contentious issue. The exploratory results presented in Erfurt by the three parties only include a mention of peace in Europe and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It was agreed that there would be a reference to this topic in the preamble of a potential coalition agreement for the three parties, said the parliamentary business manager of the BSW faction, Tilo Kummer.

20:35 Alleged Video Shows North Korean Soldiers in Russian Uniforms in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has published a video claiming to show North Korean soldiers distributing equipment in Russia. The video, posted by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (subordinate to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture), suggests that nearly 1,500 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. These soldiers are reportedly housed in Russian military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk. They are equipped with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification papers to conceal their identity as North Korean troops, according to South Korean intelligence. NATO is currently investigating reports of North Korean troop deployment in the Russian war against Ukraine.

19:46 Elderly Evacuate Kupyansk: "We Have to Leave or We'll Be Killed Here"

The elderly and infirm are the only remaining residents in the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk - until now, as the Oblast of Kharkiv has ordered the evacuation of the city. The townspeople require assistance to leave.

19:17 Putin Blames Ukraine for Lack of Negotiation Willingness

Putin has accused Ukraine of not showing willingness for negotiations in its fight against Russian aggression. The Russian president expressed this opinion during a meeting with media representatives in Moscow ahead of the BRICS summit next week. According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to make demands but does not offer any proposals. He also pointed out that Zelenskyy has signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

18:48 German Government Seeks to Clarify Zelenskyy's Nuclear Weapon Statements

In response to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the possibility of Kyiv seeking nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied, the German government is seeking clarification. Zelenskyy suggested at the EU summit in Brussels that Russia had violated the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, which required Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees of its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russia. Zelenskyy indicated that if Ukraine cannot join NATO, it might retain nuclear weapons as a form of deterrence against Russia. Russian leader Putin described Zelenskyy's statements as a "dangerous provocation."

18:12 Biden Warns of Harsh Winter Ahead for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden emphasized the close cooperation between their countries on Ukraine policy during a meeting in Berlin. "We face a challenging winter ahead, and we must not let up, must not tire. We must continue to provide support and persevere until Ukraine achieves a fair and lasting peace," Biden warned. Scholz also stated, "We will stand with Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated. He cannot endure this war." Biden thanked Scholz for his unwavering support for Ukraine and called Germany "the closest and most important ally of my country." Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the transatlantic relationship, which he said had reached a new level under Biden.

17:33 "Risky Escalation": Putin Reacts to Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons SuggestionsPutin has labeled comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggesting that Kyiv might pursue nuclear weapons if it can't join NATO as a "risky escalation". "This is a risky escalation. There will be a proportional response to any action in this direction," the Russian leader addressed foreign media. Putin admitted he's unsure if Ukraine has the capabilities to develop a nuclear weapon, but asserted, "it's not complex in the contemporary world". He went on to state, however, that "Russia will never allow this to transpire under any circumstances", concluding the Kremlin leader's statement. Zelensky hinted during a speech in Brussels on Thursday that Kyiv might pursue obtaining nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it fails to join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be part of an alliance," the Ukrainian president said, stressing the unmatched effectiveness of NATO. Since the end of the Soviet Union, Ukraine, as part of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, agreed to dispose of the nuclear weapons placed on its land to Russia.

17:09 Putin Skips G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroVladimir Putin announced during an online press conference in Moscow that he would not participate in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. He acknowledges the turbulence surrounding Russia and the international arrest warrant against him issued by the International Criminal Court. "Do I need to travel there just to sabotage this conference?" Putin questioned, stating that Russia would assign an appropriate delegation for the gathering of the 20 major industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. In recent years, Putin has been represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Putin considers the BRICS summit with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS), and other countries in the Russian city of Kazan next week as the main foreign policy event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, alleging war crimes in Ukraine, particularly the forced relocation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russian Army Reclaims Territory in Kursk RegionThe Russian military claims they are gradually repossessing Ukrainian-controlled villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers reportedly deserted their posts in the village of Ljubimowka out of fear of being surrounded and took flight. The Russian news agency TASS reported this, citing sources in Moscow. The fleeing Ukrainians were said to have been targeted by drones launching grenades during their retreat near the village of Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported substantial losses for the Ukrainians, with around 50 fatalities and numerous captives. However, these reports have yet to be verified by independent sources. There has been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Ukraine Recovers Largest Number of Fallen Soldiers Since War's InceptionUkraine has received the remains of numerous soldiers killed in combat against Russian invading forces, primarily in the eastern part of the country. "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian warriors" have been recovered, announced the Coordination Platform for Prisoner-of-War Issues in Kyiv. A vast majority of the fallen were retrieved from Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, where Russian troops are currently advancing. The recovered remains will undergo identification, and subsequently, their families will be given possession of them, as reported by the platform. The exchange of prisoners of war and fallen soldiers is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still cooperate. This recovery of Ukrainian soldiers marks the highest number since the beginning of the Russian invasion conflict in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Investigates Reports of North Korean Troop AidNATO is scrutinizing reports of North Korean soldiers aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated after a meeting of defense ministers that the alliance has not confirmed the active involvement of North Korean troops in the combat thus far. However, strenuous dialogue with partners in the Indo-Pacific region is ongoing to gather all possible evidence. The situation could evolve, Stoltenberg emphasized, as North Korea has previously supported Russia's wartime actions against Ukraine. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol had mentioned earlier that they believe North Korea has dispatched troops to aid Russia. Intelligence reports indicate a planned deployment of approximately 12,000 soldiers (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also voiced such concerns on Thursday, stating it was possible that up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon join in fighting against Ukraine on Russia's side.

14:50 Mysterious Aircraft Triggers Air Defense Alert on NATO's Eastern BorderNATO alleges another airspace infringement by Russia. As per NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, an unidentified aircraft illegally infiltrated the airspace of NATO member Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, during the evening of Thursday. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe promptly and adequately responded, Stoltenberg mentioned at a press conference post a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry equally points the finger at Russia for the latest airspace violation (see entry at 08:27). According to Romanian sources, two Spanish NATO air defense jets were already activated before the object crossed the boundary, to control the situation. Moreover, two Romanian jets were dispatched. However, the pilots did not require intervention. About 20 minutes post the object entering Romanian airspace, the radar signal ceased to exist. It was speculated that the object might have been an unmanned Russian aircraft. Nevertheless, the jets failed to make visual contact, and no debris was discovered. Residents in the vicinity were advised to seek shelter in basements or secure areas. The object managed to penetrate roughly 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praise BRICS Nations as Primary Economic Growth DriversRussian President Putin claims that BRICS nations will drive the dominant share of global economic growth over the coming years. "The nations within our association serve as the engines of global economic growth," he mentioned, prior to hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to establish a robust counterbalance to the West in global politics and trade. Alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates also belong to the BRICS group.

13:59 Canada Offers Military Assistance to UkraineCanada extends further military assistance to Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announces a military bundle worth about 43 million euros. It includes small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funds for the training of Ukrainian troops are also included. The bundle forms part of the military aid totaling roughly 334 million euros that Canada committed in July.

13:45 NATO Unable to Validate North Korean Troop Reports in RussiaNATO cannot currently validate South Korean claims that North Korean troops are combating alongside Russia against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared this is the current official NATO stance, but it may change. The alliance is in contact with South Korea to acquire all information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has sent around 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine. South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, based on intelligence, that Pyongyang plans to deploy a total of 12,000 soldiers to the frontline. Russia has already rejected claims that North Korean soldiers are participating in the Ukrainian conflict alongside Russian troops.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Has Misjudged"Chancellor Scholz, during US President Biden's visit, highlighted the collective responsibility for peace. "Our position is unambiguous: We support Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO remains a non-combatant in this conflict to prevent this struggle from escalating into a devastating catastrophe," stated the SPD politician. "This responsibility is constantly at the forefront of our minds, and no one can rob us of it." Scholz reiterated, "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has misjudged; he cannot merely watch this war unfold."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency: 1500 North Korean Soldiers in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency verifies reports of North Korean soldiers in Russia. North Korea has stationed about 1500 soldiers in Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service reported. The agency stated that North Korea deployed its special forces to Russia via a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Earlier, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported, based on the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang planned to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces" to the frontline, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian City of Kupyansk Being EvacuatedUkraine initiates the evacuation of the besieged city of Kupyansk in northeastern Ukraine. Around 10,000 individuals need to be evacuated from the city and three adjacent communities due to continuous Russian attacks, the regional governor stated. On Tuesday, authorities warned that sustained shelling was compromising a dependable water and electricity supply.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Deploys Troops to RussiaAccording to South Korean reports, North Korea is sending troops to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Around 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have allegedly left North Korea, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials that North Korea had dispatched troops to Russia, posing a serious security threat to both South Korea and the international community. However, the presidential office did not provide details on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent, or their role in Ukraine. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated on Thursday, "We know from the intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Can't Give Up" During his visit to Germany, U.S. President Biden urges continuous aid for Ukraine. "We can't give up. We need to keep our support," Biden states at Schloss Bellevue, receiving the highest German honor from President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden commends Germany's political leadership, acknowledging it was smart enough to recognize Russia's invasion as a historical turning point, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. Both Germany and the U.S. have backed the courageous people of Ukraine, Biden says, promising further support until a fair and sustainable peace is possible.

11:20 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO Rejuvenated by Your Administration President Steinmeier honors outgoing U.S. President Biden with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Steinmeier notes under Biden's guidance, the transatlantic alliance has rediscovered vitality, and the partnership has never been closer. Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Steinmeier believed Putin saw a weakened West divided, but instead, NATO overwhelmingly strengthened and remained united, thanks in large part to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier calls it a fortunate twist of fate to have Biden and his administration at our side during this gravest European crisis since the end of the Cold War. These past two years have demonstrated America's role as the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO as the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, as reported by the Russian news agency RIA, sourcing information from a representative of China's foreign ministry. The summit will take place in the Russian city of Kazan next week, from Tuesday to Thursday. BRICS membership includes the heads of state and government from Brazil, India, and South Africa. Additional international delegates, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will participate, as per Kremlin reports. This summit is a crucial political event for Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to reinforce Russia's international standing contrary to Western sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Approximately One-Third of Ukrainian Refugees Intend to Settle Abroad Permanently Nearly one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Europe express a desire to reside permanently outside Ukraine, per a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35% plan to return once it's safe, while only 4% have definite plans to return regardless of security concerns. Around 11% have already returned and 25% are undecided. The trajectory of the conflict becomes a primary deciding factor for most refugees, according to Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict persists, the more likely it is that people believe they have a future beyond Ukraine."

09:55 U.S. Sanctions Chinese Dronone Manufacturers for Supporting Russian War Efforts The U.S. has penalized two Chinese companies involved in drone development for supplying equipment for Russia's war in Ukraine. The first-ever sanctions imposed against Chinese companies generating complete war systems in collaboration with Russian firms were announced by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Chinese suppliers are believed to construct Garpiya combat drones, which have been used in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Previously, the U.S. only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies transferring components to Russia for weapon production. Russia's defense sector has also been added to the sanction list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Thwarting Russian Drone Attack Involving 135 Drones The Ukrainian air force reported repelling a massive Russian drone attack during the night. Detailed civilian and infrastructure defense strategies thwarted 80 out of 135 inbound drones. However, 44 diverted courses and crashed on Ukrainian territory, while 2 fell into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and confrontations continue.

08:27 Unknown Aircraft Discovered Over Romania, Triggering Alert Romania's military detected an unidentified aircraft over its radar last night, issuing a response from four fighter jets. The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed the detection of a small, unidentified object approaching from the Black Sea and penetrating 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. No visual contact was established before the radar signal dissipated east of Amzacea, leading to the termination of the alert. The Romanian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of violating airspace once again according to warnings, condemning these actions as a clear indication of Russia's reckless behavior. Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously encountered Russian drones near Ukrainian targets. Remainders of these drones were discovered on Romanian soil close to the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russian Forces Make Gains on Kursk Front According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces in the Kursk region show signs of progress. The ISW indicates territorial gains following analysis of geolocated images and combat reports, suggesting the "Kursk front" has advanced in the western sector near the Sukhoi village. Clashes continue in the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, where both sides claim gains on the front line.

06:40 Ukraine Conflict Highlights Biden's Berlin VisitJust about three months from the end of his term, US President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today. The main topic of their discussion is expected to revolve around offering aid to Ukraine as it battles against Russia's aggression. As per the White House, a four-way meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Scholz, and Biden is also being planned, with Ukraine's defense and the Middle East conflict on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Readiness CheckAccording to the Russian state-run news agency RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, commanders of Russia's strategic nuclear forces are conducting a readiness check for their unit situated in Bologoye. This exercise involves executing maneuvers and utilizing mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's 'Alarming' PlanHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory strategy" as "alarming." Ahead of the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orban wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "risky." Orban has consistently pushed for diplomatic talks with Moscow and has even made trips to Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator without achieving any positive results.

03:26 Ukraine Rejects 'BILD' Report on Nuclear ArmsAfter allegations surfaced regarding Ukraine's intentions to rearm itself with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a rebuttal. "We dismiss the speculations of unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper regarding Ukraine's supposed plans to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky himself had dismissed similar claims at NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians Pressure Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the Chasiv Yar region, as reported by the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. The area is witnessing intense combat, and where the Russians are not making progress, they are identifying weak points in the defense by executing small, targeted attacks, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's strategy is to isolate Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Lifting of Weapon RestrictionsThe head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, is advocating for the removal of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons. According to Heusgen, both United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could significantly contribute to implementing Zelensky's plan by lifting range limitations and delivering effective weaponry. Heusgen made this statement in anticipation of Biden's upcoming visit to Berlin, which could offer an opportune moment for such an announcement.

23:21 Garpiya Drone Manufacturing Sanctions: US Targets Russian and Chinese CompaniesThe U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones known as Garpiya. These drones are being used in the conflict in Ukraine, with their production taking place in Russia, supported by Chinese companies supplying necessary parts and technology. The U.S. sanctions target three companies and an individual.

