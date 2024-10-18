The clarity regarding the precise triumph moment over Ukraine, as stated by Putin, is uncertain.

21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russia Executes Over a Hundred Surrendered Ukrainian Soldiers

Over a hundred instances of the Russian army executing unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners of war have been reported by Ukraine. Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" disclosed this information, citing a Telegram message from Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada. The Russian army is reportedly carrying out this intentionally, as per Lubinets. International organizations apparently are overlooking these atrocities, with no public or legal action taken against the war criminals involved, he stated. According to Lubinets, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are working diligently to document these events.

21:05 Potential Coalition in Thuringia Senators Avoid Discussing Ukraine War

CDU, BSW, and SPD in Thuringia have shown political alignment in exploratory talks - but these prospective coalition partners bypassed one contentious issue. The exploratory findings presented in Erfurt by the three parties include a mention of peace in Europe and the Russian attack on Ukraine, but no specifics on this matter were agreed upon. According to Tilo Kummer, the parliamentary business manager of the BSW faction, there will be a paragraph in the preamble of a possible coalition agreement by the three parties regarding this issue.

20:35 Video Claims to Show North Korean Soldiers in Russian Uniforms in Ukraine

Ukraine has published a video, which allegedly shows North Korean soldiers distributing equipment in Russia. The almost 30-second clip was shared by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, a department under the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.

South Korean intelligence suggests that North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid in the attack on Ukraine. These North Korean soldiers are said to be housed in Russian military bases in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk, and provided with Russian uniforms, weapons, and forged identification papers. The purpose of this move is to conceal the fact that they are North Korean soldiers, according to the intelligence agency. NATO is currently looking into reports of the deployment of North Korean troops for the Russian attack on Ukraine.

19:46 Elderly Citizens Forced to Leave Kupyansk: "We'll Be Killed Here If We Stay"

The elderly and infirm citizens are the last to remain in the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk - until now, as the Oblast of Kharkiv has ordered the evacuation of the city. Due to their vulnerabilities, these individuals cannot manage on their own and require assistance for their escape.

19:17 Putin Criticizes Ukraine for Lacking Negotiation Willingness

Putin accuses Ukraine of lacking a willingness to negotiate in its conflict against Russia's war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making demands but not offering any proposals, as asserted by Putin at a meeting with media representatives in Moscow ahead of the BRICS summit next week. Moreover, Zelenskyy has signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

18:48 German Government Responds to Zelenskyy's Nuclear Weapon Remarks

Germany is trying to provide context in response to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the possibility of Kyiv seeking nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied. Zelenskyy pointed out the violation of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 by Russia at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, says German government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. Ukraine had renounced its own nuclear weapons in the memorandum, with Russia promising to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We see that Russia is not adhering to this every day," says Büchner. Zelenskyy suggested at the EU summit in Brussels that Ukraine might attempt to hang onto nuclear weapons to serve as a deterrent against Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine needs nuclear weapons for self-protection, or it must be part of an alliance," said the Ukrainian president. "We know of no alliance that is as effective as NATO," he emphasized. Putin labeled Zelenskyy's remarks as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry from 17:33).

18:12 Biden Warns of a Challenging Winter for Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in Berlin highlight the close cooperation between both countries in their Ukraine policy. "A difficult winter lies ahead of us, and we must not lose momentum, must not grow weary," Biden cautions. "We must maintain our support. We must persevere until Ukraine achieves a fair and lasting peace," he adds. "We will stand by Ukraine's side as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated. He cannot outlast this conflict," Scholz also states, alluding to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden recognizes the Chancellor's commitment to supporting Ukraine. He refers to Germany as "the closest and most important ally of my country." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had commended the strength of transatlantic relations under Biden.

17:33 "Risky Escalation": Putin Responds to Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons ThreatPutin has deemed remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting Kyiv might acquire nuclear weapons if it can't join NATO, as a "risky escalation." "This is a risky escalation. There will be a matching response to every move in this direction," the Russian leader said to foreign journalists. He expressed uncertainty as to whether Ukraine could develop a nuclear weapon, but added, "it's not an insurmountable challenge in today's world." He stressed firmly, "I can assure you that Russia will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," Putin said. Zelensky hinted at this potential course of action during a speech in Brussels on Thursday, suggesting Ukraine could attempt to acquire nuclear weapons as a deterrent against Russia if it couldn't join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons to safeguard itself, or it must be a part of an alliance," the Ukrainian president stated. "We're aware of no alliance as powerful as NATO," he added. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to relinquish the nuclear weapons located on its territory as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Skips G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroPutin announced during a live-streamed press conference in Moscow that he will not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. He referred to the attention his presence would draw and the international arrest warrant against him, issued by the International Criminal Court. "Do I need to attend just to disrupt the proceedings of that forum?" Putin questioned. He went on to explain that Russia would find a suitable stand-in for the G20 summit of the 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. Putin has typically been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at these events in the past. Russia regards the BRICS group summit, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other nations, scheduled for Russian Kazan next week as its primary foreign policy event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, accusing him of war crimes, such as the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russian Forces Retake Kursk Region VillagesThe Russian military claims to be systematically reclaiming Ukrainian-controlled villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian troops reportedly evacuated their positions in Ljubimowka out of fear of encirclement and subsequently retreated. This information was corroborated by the Russian news agency TASS, which cited Moscow-based military sources. The retreating Ukrainians were reportedly targeted by drones discharging grenades. The withdrawal took place near Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported substantial Ukrainian casualties, with around 50 deaths and numerous captives. However, these Russian claims remain unverified independently. No confirmation has been received from the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Ukraine Receives Largest Number of Returned Soldiers Since War BeganUkraine has received the remains of several hundred soldiers who perished in combat against Russian invading forces, primarily in eastern Ukraine. "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders" have been recovered, according to the Coordination Staff for POW and MIAs in Kyiv. Vast majority of the recovered soldiers hailed from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently advancing. Following identification, the remains will be handed over to their families, the coordination staff announced. The exchange of prisoners and POWs is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still engage in cooperation. This is the largest number of returned Ukrainian soldiers since the commencement of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Scrutinizes Reports of North Korean Troop AidNATO is examining reports suggesting North Korean soldiers have been dispatched to aid Russia's war effort against Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed defense ministers of the alliance that they had yet to confirm the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict. However, he explained that conversations were underway with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to gather all possible proof. Stoltenberg emphasized that the situation could change, as North Korea had previously bolstered Russia's war against Ukraine. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol had stated that his country believes North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia. Intelligence estimates put the projected deployment at a total of 12,000 soldiers (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also suggested that anywhere from 10,000 to 10,000 North Korean soldiers might soon join Russia's fight against Ukraine.

14:50 Unidentified Aerial Intrusion Triggers Air Alert on NATO's Eastern BorderNATO accusately points at Russia for another breach of airspace regulations. As per NATO Chief Mark Rutte, an unidentified aircraft illegally breached the airspace of NATO member Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, during the evening of thousands. Romanian authorities and Supreme Allied Commander Europe swiftly reacted, according to Rutte, at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also holds Russia responsible for the latest airspace infringement (see entry at 08:27). Before the object crossed the border, two Spanish NATO surveillance F-18 fighter jets were already alerted, to manage the situation. Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were then sent out. Regrettably, the pilots did not require intervention. Approximately 20 minutes after the object entered Romanian airspace, the radar signal ceased. It was speculated that the object might have been a runaway Russian drone. However, the fighter jets failed to make visual contact, and no debris was retrieved. Residents were advised to seek shelter in basements or protected locations. The object penetrated around 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin D dubs BRICS Countries Primary Economic DriversRussian President Putin asserted that BRICS countries will compose the primary segment of global economic growth in the upcoming years. "The nations in our union are essentially the drivers of global economic growth," he asserted, prior to hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to establish a substantial obstacle against the West in international politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the BRICS nations.

13:59 Canada Increases Military Aid to UkraineCanada is supplying additional military aid to Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair declared a military package valued at approximately 43 million euros. It includes small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funds are also allocated for Ukrainian troop training. The package is a part of the broader military aid, estimated at approximately 334 million euros, that Canada promised in July.

13:45 NATO Cannot Corroborate North Korean Troops in Russia ReportsNATO cannot validate South Korean claims that North Korean troops are combating alongside Russia against Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this is currently NATO's official stance, although it could alter in the future. NATO is in contact with South Korea to access all relevant information. As per South Korean intelligence, North Korea has dispatched 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid in the Ukrainian assault. South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, citing intelligence sources, that Pyongyang may eventually send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front. Russia has previously denied reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Has Misjudged"During President Biden's visit, Scholz emphasized the shared duty for peace. "Our stance is unwavering: We support Ukraine as strongly as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO does not become a party to the war, to prevent this conflict from escalating into an even greater disaster," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility is very much on our minds, and no one can relieve us of it." Scholz affirmed: "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated; he cannot sustain this war."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Service Confirms Sending of North Korean Soldiers to RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence service has confirmed reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia. North Korea has dispatched 1,500 soldiers to aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service declared. The agency reported that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia via a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Earlier, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang intended to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the front, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian City of Kupyansk Undergoing EvacuationUkraine is initiating the evacuation of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Kupyansk. Around 10,000 residents from the city and three neighboring communities need to be relocated to safety due to ongoing Russian assaults, the regional governor detailed. On Tuesday, authorities had warned that constant shelling was rendering reliable water and electricity supplies practically impossible.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Sending Troops to Support Russia in UkraineAccording to South Korean reports, North Korea is dispatching troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Around 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have allegedly departed from North Korea, as reported by South Korea's news agency Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, also confirmed that North Korea was sending troops to Russia, posing a significant security threat "not only to our country but also to the international community." However, the presidential office did not supply specifics on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent to Ukraine or their intended role. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had stated earlier this week: "We know from the intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being conditioned to battle against us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid Stance: "We Ain't Slacking Off" During his German jaunt, Biden stresses the necessity of continuous aid for Ukraine. "We ain't slacking off. We gotta keep this support rollin'", he declares at Schloss Bellevue, where he receives Germany's top honor from President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden lavishes praise on Germany's political leaders for recognizing Russia's invasion as a historical turning point, an assault on democracy and European security. He applauds Germany and the US for backing the courageous Ukrainians and promises to keep it up until a fair and lasting peace is within reach.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO's Strength is Your Doing President Steinmeier bestows the highest German honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, upon Bucko Biden. Steinmeier proclaims, in his official speech script, that under Biden's presidency, NATO has strengthened and the partnership with the US has never been closer. Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Steinmeier points out that Putin underestimated Europe's resilience, assuming it was feeble and divided. But the exact opposite occurred: NATO emerged stronger and more united than ever, thanks mainly to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier calls this a fortuitous twist of fate, having Biden and his administration by our side during this most perilous period in European history since the end of the Cold War. The past two years have made it crystal clear that America is Europe's indispensable nation, and NATO, its indispensable alliance.

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan The Chinese supreme leader, Xi Jinping, has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The roustabout bash will take place next week. Attendees will include the capos of Brazil, India, and South Africa. Various world leaders, like the ones from Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will also join the party. Putin is apparently smitten by this diplomatic shindig, hoping to show the world that he's not a global pariah due to Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 One in Four Ukrainian Refugees Eyeing Permanent Exile A June survey by the Ifo Institute discloses that almost a quarter of Ukrainian refugees in Europe are eying a permanent move outside Ukraine. Forty percent plan to rejoin Ukraine once it's safe, while only four percent plan to return imminently regardless of the safety situation. Around 11 percent have already returned to Ukrainian soil, and 25 percent are still undecided. The war's course is critical for the majority, says Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict drags on, the more refugee minds wanders to a life beyond Ukraine."

09:55 US Nikes Chinese Drone Manufacturers The US administration has levied penalties against two Chinese companies over the production of drones for Russia's Ukraine war. These are the first sanctions imposed on Chinese companies producing complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian firms, as per the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The so-called Garpiya combat drones supposedly get churned out in China. Previously, the US only slapped sanctions on Chinese companies for delivering components for Russian weapons production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Claims 80 Rushed Russian Drones Shot Down In the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were knocked down by the Ukrainian air force, they declare. Forty-four drones veered off course due to electronic interference and crash-landed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still buzzing above Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Aerial Thingy Over Romania Alarms Romanian Fighter Jets Four fighter jets took flight over Romania in the evening after the military picked up an unknown aerial thing on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announces that a small object steered from the Black Sea and darted up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual confirmation was not established. The radar signal vanished east of the city of Amzacea, and the alarm was lifted. The Romanian Foreign Ministry blames Russia for yet another airspace violation: "We denounce these incursions in the strongest terms, further validating Russia's irresponsible behavior." Romania, a NATO member, shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has observed Russian drones loitering in its airspace when Russia attacked Ukrainian targets. Remnants of Russian drones have also been discovered on Romanian soil near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Making Gains at Kursk Front According to the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russians seem to be gaining ground at the Kursk border front. The Russians have reportedly advanced in the western front region near south of Korenevo. This is allegedly backed by geolocation images. The fight continues near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank noticing territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

06:40 Biden and Scholz Discuss Ukraine Defense In BerlinJust before wrapping up his term, US President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The main topic of discussion is expected to be helping Ukraine fend off Russian threats. According to the White House, a four-way meeting between Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also on the cards, with Ukraine's defense and the Middle East conflict on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Troops Test Nuclear Missile ReadinessRussian state news agency RIA, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports that commanders of Russian strategic nuclear forces recently tested their unit's readiness in Bologoye. The exercise included maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles, specifically Yars type missiles.

05:18 Orban Warns Against Zelensky's 'Risky' PlansHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed concerns over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan," labeling it as "risky." Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orban posted on Facebook that Arm Ukraine was a dangerous strategy. Orban has consistently advocated for talks with Moscow and even visited both Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-proclaimed peacekeeper, yet without any tangible results.

03:26 Ukraine Denies 'BILD' Report on Nuclear ArmsAfter reports of Ukraine aiming to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement. "We refute the claims made by anonymous sources in 'BILD' newspaper regarding Ukraine's supposed plans to generate weapons of mass destruction," the ministry declared. "Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, signed in 1994." Zelensky also dismissed similar reports during a NATO summit (ref. 20:21 entry).

01:33 Russians Pressure Ukrainian Defenses at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses in the Chasiv Yar region, according to Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, Operational Tactical Group Luhansk spokeswoman. Intense fighting is being reported, with Russians conducting small scale probes to advance where progress is slow. The Ukrainian strategy is to disrupt Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Ease Weapon RestrictionsChristoph Heusgen, Munich Security Conference chairman, has urged President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the use of Western weaponry by Ukraine. The suggestion comes amid Zelensky's "victory plan." Heusgen highlighted that both Biden and Scholz could substantially contribute to the plan's realization by removing range limitations and providing effective weapons. He see's Biden's visit to Berlin on Friday as an opportune moment for an announcement.

23:21 US Sanctions Russian, Chinese Companies Involved in Garpia Drone ProductionThe U.S. Department of the Treasury will implement sanctions on a Russia-China corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones known as Garpia drones. Russia utilizes these drones in Ukraine. Production occurs in Russia, while China contributes components and technology. The U.S. sanctions will target three corporates and one individual.

