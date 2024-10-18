The clarification on the demise of the Hamburg student has been provided

In Lower Saxony, the body of a missing 19-year-old student from Hamburg was found in the Ilmenau. After a thorough examination, Lüneburg prosecutor Jan Christoph Hilmer confirmed that there were no indications of any wrongdoing, suggesting that drowning was a possible cause of death. The deceased, hailing from Oldenburg, has been acquiesced for burial.

Following the autopsy, a routine chemical-toxicological exam will be conducted. Discovered on Wednesday, the young man's lifeless body was found near Lüneburg in the Ilmenau. The student had been absent since a party at a campsite on Friday night.

The investigation into his disappearance continues, with authorities hoping to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. A police spokesperson stated that they were determined to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The police spokesperson is working diligently to gather information, aiming to understand the circumstances surrounding the student's tragic death. Should any new evidence emerge during the investigation, the police will be ready to act accordingly.

