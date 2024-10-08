The chronological account of the Menendez brothers' homicide trial and the subsequent drive for reevaluation

"It's undeniable that they carried out the murder," declared Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon to CNN's Jim Acosta over the weekend. "The issue at hand is determining the degree of responsibility they should bear, given the overall context of the situation?"

The case has recently garnered renewed interest, over thirty-five years after the fatal shooting of Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion. The tragedy triggered a high-profile trial of their sons, Lyle and Erik, then aged 21 and 18 years old. The brothers admitted to the murder but claimed self-defense, alleging they were subjected to various forms of abuse, including emotional, psychological, and sexual, by their father for years.

The case has gained traction in recent times, thanks to a docuseries and Netflix drama. Prosecutors have expressed intentions to reevaluate the brothers' life sentences devoid of parole.

Here's a chronological account of the case, from the tragic incident to the recent endeavors to revise their sentence.

The tragedies and trials

August 1989: Jose Menendez, a senior executive at RCA Records, and his wife Kitty Menendez, were gunned down by shotgun blasts in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle contacted the emergency services, claiming, "Someone has murdered my parents."

March 1990: Lyle was apprehended by law enforcement and Erik surrendered himself a few days later, following their confession to their therapist. They were charged with first-degree murder.

July 1993: In separate Los Angeles courtrooms, televised on Court TV, both brothers were tried with separate juries, as per their defense. The prosecution maintained they had committed the murder for financial gain, while the brothers' defense admitted to the crime but claimed they had acted in self-defense, citing years of emotional, psychological, and sexual abuse by their father.

January 1994: Both juries failed to reach a verdict.

October 1995: A new trial for the brothers commenced, with one jury. The defense evidence related to sexual abuse was omitted in this trial, according to defense attorneys.

March 1996: Both brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder.

July 1996: They were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The reassessment

May 2023: In the Peacock docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” a former member of the boy band Menudo claimed in a sworn statement that he was sexually assaulted by Jose Menendez while he was just 14 years old.

Defense attorneys for the Menendez brothers submitted a habeas petition to the court, requesting a reevaluation of their conviction and sentence due to new evidence from the Menudo band member and a letter written by Erik discussing the abuse prior to the killings. The petition asked the court to either abolish the brothers' conviction and sentence or grant discovery and an evidentiary hearing where they could present evidence, the document stated.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has indicated that it is reviewing the petition.

September 2024: Netflix released the crime drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” a nine-episode series co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, revolving around the killings.

“(The series) primarily delves into exploring how monsters are created rather than born,” Murphy stated during a panel at an early screening of the show's first episode, as per Netflix. “We don't judge their acts but try to comprehend their motivations.”

In response, Erik Menendez publicly criticized the show's "appalling lies" and claimed that the show revised the truth back to an era when male victims of sexual abuse were disregarded and viewed differently compared to female victims.

“Such false narratives were challenged by numerous brave victims over the last two decades, breaking their silence and speaking out,” he penned in a statement shared on social media by his wife.

October 5, 2024: Gascon, the LA County District Attorney, informed CNN’s Jim Acosta that he was increasingly convinced that a reexamination of the new evidence presented by the defense was critical.

He explained that the societal perspective on sexual assault victims had evolved significantly, and sexual abuse victims, regardless of gender, were now treated with more sensitivity. "Thirty-five years ago, cultural norms were different. Today, a jury would likely approach the case differently," he stated.

He also acknowledged that the shows and films about the case had garnered substantial attention. "But for the documentary, we probably wouldn't be discussing this at the moment. We might have had to wait, but the documentary undoubtedly elevated the case's public interest," he added.

A hearing on the Menendez brothers' petition is scheduled for November 29.

