For numerous Swifties, a cherished fantasy disintegrated at the onset of August: All three concerts booked by Taylor Swift (34) in Vienna were scrubbed due to terror warnings. Recently, the American intelligence agency CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) has unfurled more intel regarding the foiled terror plot.

David S. Cohen (61), the CIA's second-in-command, dropped some insights at a yearly meetup near Washington D.C. regarding the "Eras" concerts in Vienna. He articulated that a horde of ten thousand folks were anticipated to perish. "Their objective was to slaughter a great number of individuals, around ten thousand at this concert, unquestionably incorporating numerous Americans," Cohen asserted to the "New York Times."

CIA assisted Austrian law enforcement

Cohen reportedly added that Austrian law enforcement was privy to key intel from the CIA. The United States intelligence agency and its partners piped up about "the strategic plans of this ISIS-affiliated group." This intel served as a catalyst for Austrian officers to apprehend the suspects. Cohen failed to disclose the CIA's information source.

On August 7, two Austrian lads - a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old - were apprehended in Vienna in relation to a devised attack on Swift's concerts in Austria's capital. The three concerts slated by the pop diva from August 8 to 10 were subsequently canceled.

In accordance with Cohen, there's no doubt the target of those plans was an attack upon the "Eras" concert and the slaying of numerous individuals.

Taylor Swift broke her silence

A scant week ago, Taylor Swift vocalized her views on the concert cancellations for the first time. In an Instagram post on August 22, she opined: "The scrapping of our concerts in Vienna was heartbreaking. The cause of the cancellations exacerbated a fresh sense of dread and an overwhelming sense of shame since numerous individuals had plotted to attend these shows." She underscored her gratitude towards the authorities: "Owing to them, we grieved the loss of concerts, not lives."

