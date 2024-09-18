The Central Government of Germany anticipates no significant influence on its security domain.

The explosion of numerous radio receivers in Lebanon, as per the federal government's estimation, won't significantly impact security in Germany. For individuals possessing what they call pagers in Germany, there's no potential threat, "provided it's not a direct import from Lebanon," stated a representative from the Interior Ministry in Berlin on a Wednesday briefing. It's presumed that the devices that blew up in Lebanon had been previously tampered with.

"According to the Federal Office for Information Security, batteries in such or similar gadgets can't be externally triggered to explode, unless these devices have been previously manipulated," the ministry representative explained.

The federal government chose to remain silent on the Lebanon incidents. "We don't have our own data to make a corresponding judgment, including a legal one," mentioned a representative from the Foreign Office. The federal government has merely taken note of media reports.

A representative from the Defense Ministry disclosed that the Bundeswehr safeguards itself against such attacks using pagers through security measures. "The devices are secured through special procedures during delivery, enabling detection of manipulations," the representative said. Furthermore, there are "awareness programs within our ministry: Everyone is advised not to leave official devices unattended."

In the acquisition of pagers for the Bundeswehr, the ministry is well-versed with the supply chain, the spokesperson added. "Subcontractors are also identified, and there may be specific approvals to ensure smooth operations."

The explosion in Lebanon raises concerns about the safety of imported devices. If similar devices with tampered batteries were to enter Germany, it could pose a threat.

