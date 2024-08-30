The Central Government has scrapped a scheduled cabinet gathering in Meseberg.

The federal administration has scrapped its scheduled cabinet meeting at Meseberg next week. According to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, the chosen date of September 3rd was deemed inappropriate, as he mentioned on Friday. The main reasons for this decision include the upcoming state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, happening this Sunday, and the elections in Brandenburg three weeks later. Additionally, budget negotiations in the Bundestag are set to commence around this time.

Since the retreat has been rescheduled, no new date has been announced yet. Despite the cancelled meeting, Hebestreit reiterated that the coalition is actively engaging in discussions. "This coalition is frequently communicating and collaborating a lot," he emphasized.

As per federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the coalition leaders would need to spend an estimated 80 hours solely on budget negotiations. Consequently, Hebestreit suggested that there is no lack of ways or chances for dialogue between the coalition members, which makes a separate cabinet meeting unnecessary.

Initially reported by the "Bild" newspaper, the federal cabinet usually gathers towards the end of the summer break at the guesthouse of the federal government in Meseberg, Brandenburg.

