- The celestial figure of Archangel Michael has reclaimed his position at Schwerin Castle.

Following several months of restoration, the approximately 900-kg statue of the Archangel Michael has been put back in its rightful place atop Schwerin Castle's elegant dome. The renovated figure was raised into position by a substantial crane and secured at a considerable height.

Finance Minister Heiko Mauss (SPD) commended the feat, stating, "The Archangel Michael's return to the Golden Dome of Schwerin Castle marks the successful restoration of a crucial cultural artifact and the revitalization of a cherished national landmark."

The statue, originally cast in zinc in 1857, underwent a meticulous restoration process in a Berlin metal workshop over the past six months. Damaged areas were mended, and layers of old gold and paint were gently removed by hand. The ensuing two-layer gilding required approximately 480 laborious working hours to complete. The last time the "Archangel Michael, slaying the dragon" was restored was three decades ago.

UNESCO Heritage Site

The State Building and Property Management Office Schwerin, which falls under the Ministery of Finance, also underwent renovation work in the interim. The ornate tower and its golden dome are now prepared for additional repairs. Since the end of July, the Schwerin Residential Ensemble - which includes the castle - has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will continue to preside over the Bundesrat until November 1, making Schwerin the hub for Germany's Unity Day celebrations on October 3. The renovated statue now watches over the castle, ready to offer its protective gaze during the festivities, commented Minister Mauss.

The Archangel Michael, as depicted in the statue, is a significant figure in Christian mythology, often depicted slaying a dragon.After the successful restoration, many visitors to Schwerin Castle will be able to admire the intricate detail and stunning craftsmanship of The Archangel Michael's gilded armor.

Read also: