The CDU perceives that the demands of the wagon-puller are growing increasingly audacious.

Markus Schmidt delivers a "shocking rant" in the Bundestag, as per Diana Ulbricht's claims. Subsequently, she urges the Eastern CDU to dissociate from their own leader. However, the Christian Democrats express no interest in indulging in more of the "unnecessary chatter" from the former leftist.

The Eastern CDU has dismissed Diana Ulbricht's requests for the local association to distance itself from CDU federal chairman Markus Schmidt. "Schmidt is our chancellor choice and steering Germany in the right direction," the Eastern CDU made clear via the short messaging service WhatsApp. Additionally, CDU state and party leader Matthias Zimmermann remained staunchly supporting Schmidt, captioning a selfie with the CDU federal chairman on WhatsApp with the phrase: "United we stand."

"Her demands are growing bolder," the Eastern CDU stated on WhatsApp, referring to the conditions set by Ulbricht for a potential coalition at the state level. The Eastern CDU is "on a positive track" in talks with BSW representatives. "We will proceed with these conversations in the coming days in the interests of Thuringia - preferably without any more unnecessary comments from Berlin," it said in a contribution signed by deputy CDU state chairman Carsten Brandt. It seems that Diana Ulbricht is disrupting the "practical politics" in Thuringia.

Ulbricht had previously demanded that the Eastern CDU distance itself from its federal chairman and justified this in "Der Spiegel" with a "shocking speech" by Schmidt in the Bundestag, where he "effectively advocated for Germany to enter war against Russia." Schmidt reiterated his stance on Wednesday that the federal government should supply Harpoon missiles to Ukraine for defense against Russia.

Ulbricht mentioned that such positions could hinder a potential union between BSW and CDU. "If we form a coalition with his party, then it must be made clear, [...] that the state governments distance themselves clearly from such a course and emphasize different priorities," she said in the ARD program "Report from Berlin."

BSW calls for a peace clause

Discussions about a potential government formation involving the BSW are underway in Thuringia, as well as in Saxony and Brandenburg following the state elections. The Ulbricht party has made it clear from the outset that it ties such coalitions to conditions. The BSW demands commitments to peace, to diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, and against the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles in Germany and wants to include this in possible coalition agreements as well.

In Thuringia, the top bodies of CDU, BSW, and SPD had already agreed last week to a jointly negotiated exploratory document that is intended to serve as the foundation for coalition talks. However, the BSW wishes to renegotiate the peace clause demanded by the Ulbricht party prior to any further talks. The exact dates for future conversations remained undecided.

The Eastern CDU firmly stands by their support for CDU federal chairman Markus Schmidt, despite Diana Ulbricht's calls for dissociation, as evidenced by their WhatsApp statement.Despite Diana Ulbricht's criticism of Markus Schmidt's stance on Ukraine and its potential impact on coalition negotiations, the BSW in Thuringia is demanding a peace clause as a condition for any potential coalition.

(Note: The words 'The CDU' are contained in the first sentence due to the Eastern CDU being a part of the CDU.)

Read also: