The CDU leader Merz plans to decrease the eligibility age for early retirement when serving as chancellor.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz intends to lessen incentives for early retirement if he becomes chancellor. "Individuals who retire early must accept larger deductions," he stated at the yearly Germany conference of the youth group Young Union in Halle an der Saale on Saturday. He aims to preserve the existing legal retirement age of 67, but there should be additional motivations for those who prefer prolonging their work, he asserted. He stands against a pension system that burdens future generations, pledging to support the young generation in this matter all the time.

According to Merz, private, capital-funded pension plans should be promoted among workers at an early stage. He also advocated for fundamental changes in the healthcare and long-term care insurance systems, mentioning that "a considerable degree of personal responsibility will be essential." His party will unveil comprehensive strategies for the federal election campaign, and he guaranteed that more funds will be allocated to both systems.

During his speech to the Young Union, Merz announced that a "public service hiring freeze" would be implemented by the CDU/CSU as soon as they assume power, primarily in federal ministries. He criticized the traffic light government for fostering unnecessary bureaucracy through the establishment of new leadership positions and the appointment of numerous government commissioners.

In a future federal government, the Union will scrutinize all positions held by government commissioners, apart from the military commissioner, Merz declared. He expressed concern over the practice of those appointed accepting pension positions from the federal government, promising that this practice would cease.

Merz suggested promoting private, capital-funded pension plans to encourage workers to delay retirement, as reducing incentives for early retirement alone might not be sufficient. To further motivate individuals to continue working, he advocated for changes in the healthcare and long-term care insurance systems, emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility.

Read also: