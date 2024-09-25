The CDU leader, Merz, commends Merkel for her significant accomplishments throughout her political career.

After stepping down from the Chancellery, Angela Merkel has shied away from public events associated with her political party. However, the CDU decided to organize a birthday celebration for her 70th birthday, and her homemade roulades are receiving rave reviews.

At the celebration in Germany, Merkel was surrounded by her former political associates. The event felt reminiscent of a peace talk at times. CDU chair Friedrich Merz and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder welcomed Merkel before the festivities commenced.

In his opening remarks, Merz acknowledged Merkel's political accomplishments, specifically her dedication to freedom and intellectual curiosity. Throughout the Euro crisis and the Corona pandemic, she played a significant role in unifying Europe.

Merz expressed his gratitude to Merkel for her "lifetime political service." He concluded his speech by expressing hope that she would continue to support the party, which she is not only affiliated with but is also a member of, as she put it at her last press conference as Chancellor.

Upon the announcement of Merz as the CDU's candidate for Chancellor, Merkel wished him luck and success in his new role.

Acclaim for Merkel's Roulades

Art historian Horst Bredekamp was invited to give a lecture for the evening. He traced a historical journey from the Enlightenment dialectic, through the importance of images, to the transformation caused by the internet. Bredekamp highlighted Merkel's awareness of the potential threat of Europe's disintegration during her tenure as Chancellor. He affectionately recalled getting to know Merkel many years ago through her husband, Joachim Sauer, and commended her culinary talent, especially her roulades.

Attendees at the event included current Union parliamentarians, along with former CDU politicians such as Peter Altmaier, who held several ministerial positions under Merkel, the former Hessian Minister-President Volker Bouffier, and the former President of the Bundestag, Rita Süssmuth. Merkel celebrated her birthday on July 17 and declined to run for Chancellor in the 2021 general election after 16 years in office. She led the CDU from 2000 to 2018. In demanding times such as these, politicians must remember that freedom is not inherent, but something that must be fought for consistently.

On her birthday, Merz sent Merkel warm wishes via the X platform. He acknowledged her three decades of shaping German politics and taking on leadership roles within the CDU, in parliament, and in government. Merkel had ousted Merz from the Union faction leadership in the Bundestag in 2002, leading to a strained relationship between the two.

During the celebration, Merkel's homemade roulades received praise from attendees, including art historian Horst Bredekamp. The Commission,led by former politician Rita Süssmuth, commended Merkel for her dedication to preserving and promoting freedom in Germany and Europe.

