The CDU extends an invitation to the SPD for discussions in Thuringia, with Ramelow advocating for a stable administration.

Following the election in Thuringia, creating a government is proving to be a lengthy ordeal due to intricate majority dynamics. For the first time in a state poll, the AfD, headed by right-wing extremist Björn Höcke, has emerged as the most powerful party. However, all other parties are adamant against forming alliances with the AfD.

The focus now lies on the establishment of a CDU-led administration involving the Sahra Wagenknecht bloc (BSW). On Monday evening in Erfurt, the CDU state executive opted to initiate preliminary discussions with the SPD and BSW regarding a potential alliance. These aren't exploratory chats yet.

SPD state chief Markus Giebe shared with AFP on Tuesday that his team had received the invitation. No date has been scheduled as of yet. CDU general secretary Christian Herrgott had earlier hinted at a prolonged procedure. The BSW expressed interest in dialoguing "with all democratic parties."

A three-party coalition of CDU, BSW, and SPD would be short by one vote to secure a majority. A coalition of CDU, BSW, and the Left Party would have a majority, but this seems highly unlikely, given the CDU's unyielding stance against collaborating with both the AfD and the Left. A minority government led by the CDU is a possibility.

"During the campaign, I mentioned that I couldn't endorse a minority government in Thuringia and that a democratic majority is essential in parliament," asserted Ramelow to "Der Spiegel". The Left politician previously led a red-red-green minority government that was largely dependent on CDU votes for approving laws in the state parliament. When questioned about the missing vote required for a majority of CDU, BSW, and SPD, Ramelow said: "The elusive vote is right in front of you."

Ramelow also urged the CDU to collaborate with the Left Party. On Monday, he told "Zeit Online" about the majority dynamics post-election, stating: "As democratic parties, we wouldn't be in a stalemate if the CDU abandoned its exclusionary policy and worked with us Leftists."

