Keisha Nash Whitaker - The cause of death of Forest Whitaker's ex-wife

At the beginning of December, actress Keisha Nash Whitaker (1972-2023) died at the age of just 51. Now the cause of death has been made public. As the celebrity portal "TMZ" reports, the ex-wife of Hollywood star Forest Whitaker (62) died of alcohol-related liver disease.

According to the document available to the portal, she had suffered from the disease for years before she finally died from it. In addition, acute kidney failure - a symptom of anorexia - contributed to her death. According to the death certificate, Keisha Nash died in hospital in Los Angeles. It also states that she had worked as a model in Hollywood for 15 years.

This is how Keisha Nash Whitaker's death became known

One of her daughters with Forest Whitaker, True Whitaker (25), made her mother's death publicon Instagram in December. "Goodbye mom. I love you forever and beyond," wrote 25-year-old True to a black and white photo of her mother. "The most beautiful woman in the world ... Thank you for teaching me everything I know. I will see you in my dreams and I will feel you in my heart."

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash met in 1994

Forest Whit aker and Keisha Nash are said to have met on the set of the 1994 film "Explosive - Blown Away". She is said to have been cast as the girlfriend of Whitaker's character. Whitaker proposed to the actress and producer a year after they met. He and Keisha Nash finally married in 1996 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

In addition to their daughter True, they also have a daughter together, Sonnet Noel (27). They also brought a child into the marriage from previous relationships: he had a son named Ocean (33) and she had daughter Autumn (32).

The Whitakers' marriage broke up in 2018

Forest Whitaker filed for divorce from Keisha Nash in December 2018 after 22 years of marriage. According to US media reports at the time, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation in his petition.

