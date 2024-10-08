The business is assuming control of Sean "Diddy" Combs's professional endeavors.

The legal team representing over 120 individuals with accusations against renowned American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is now focusing on prominent figures in his inner circle. Attorney Tony Buzbee, without naming specific names, confirmed to renowned outlet TMZ.com that celebrities are involved in the case.

The allegations against Combs include various forms of sexual misconduct, including instances involving minors. The Houston-based law firm asserts that such incidents predominantly occurred at events or parties in New York and Los Angeles since 1991. According to Buzbee, this was an open secret in the entertainment industry that is now being unveiled. He added that many people had witnessed this behavior, allowed it to continue, and did not speak out about it, potentially even benefiting from it.

Initial Settlements Settled

The legal team is currently in discussions with the accused and is working towards resolving these matters out of court. In some instances, these out-of-court settlements have already been agreed upon. If these negotiations fail, the attorneys will proceed with filing lawsuits and will aggressively pursue these cases.

Sean Combs, recognized for hits like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life," has been one of the most successful rappers globally in recent decades. He has built a strong network of influential friends, has launched careers, supported artists such as Usher and Justin Bieber, and has established a multi-million dollar empire with his label Bad Boy Records. Many prominent celebrities attended Combs' lavish parties. Following his indictment, several scandalous party photographs emerged in the tabloids, depicting naked women seemingly used as party decorations, placed on a buffet, adorned with fruits and sweets.

Combs, now 54 years old, has been in custody for three weeks. He is being charged with sex trafficking, organized crime, and other offenses. In addition, he faces several civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Combs has denied these allegations.

Following Buzbee's revelations, some prominent figures in Combs' inner circle could potentially face scrutiny for perceived complicity in the alleged sexual misconduct. The disturbing allegations of sexualised violence against minors, among other forms of misconduct, are further highlighted by the emergence of scandalous party photographs.

Read also: