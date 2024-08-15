The Bundeswehr lures personnel with bonuses and allowances

The German Armed Forces complain about a lack of interest in serving with a weapon. Moreover, the threat is growing, and so is the number of their tasks. The deployment readiness is to be strengthened - with more money. In the crosshairs: On-call duties, special training, and conscripts.

To make service in the German Armed Forces or for certain deployments and activities in the armed forces more attractive, the federal government wants to increase allowances and bonuses. According to a report by the "Handelsblatt," this is evident from a draft bill to strengthen the personnel deployment readiness of the troops. For the coming year, the government is reportedly planning to provide around 40 million euros for these measures, with the amount rising to around 169 million euros per year by 2028.

For example, the one-time bonus for successfully completing special forces training is to be increased from 11,000 to 16,000 euros. The armed forces are also to be given more leeway in setting the amount of bonuses paid to conscripts who commit to longer periods of service.

"In order for the German Armed Forces to be able to fulfill its tasks of national and alliance defense without restrictions in view of the new security policy threat situation, its personnel deployment readiness must be increased as quickly as possible," the "Handelsblatt" quotes the justification for the draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Defense. Therefore, special hardships should also be financially rewarded.

Quick readiness could bring 500 euros per month

According to the report, personnel with special alert obligations are to be financially compensated for being constantly reachable and having to return to their duty station on request, even outside their regular working hours. Those who are ready for deployment at all times and must be operationally capable within two hours should receive an extra 500 euros per month.

In addition, possible supplements to the general foreign service allowance are to be increased, and additional support is planned for soldiers in foreign deployments to care for children or dependent relatives. It is also planned to increase overtime compensation for those who cannot be relieved from duty to ensure military deployment readiness.

