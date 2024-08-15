Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe German Armed Forces

The Bundeswehr lures personnel with bonuses and allowances

 and  Anthony Ross
2 min read
Special forces of the German Armed Forces - specifically the Special Forces Command of the Navy -...
Special forces of the German Armed Forces - specifically the Special Forces Command of the Navy - should receive a higher bonus for future training success.

The Bundeswehr lures personnel with bonuses and allowances

The German Armed Forces complain about a lack of interest in serving with a weapon. Moreover, the threat is growing, and so is the number of their tasks. The deployment readiness is to be strengthened - with more money. In the crosshairs: On-call duties, special training, and conscripts.

To make service in the German Armed Forces or for certain deployments and activities in the armed forces more attractive, the federal government wants to increase allowances and bonuses. According to a report by the "Handelsblatt," this is evident from a draft bill to strengthen the personnel deployment readiness of the troops. For the coming year, the government is reportedly planning to provide around 40 million euros for these measures, with the amount rising to around 169 million euros per year by 2028.

For example, the one-time bonus for successfully completing special forces training is to be increased from 11,000 to 16,000 euros. The armed forces are also to be given more leeway in setting the amount of bonuses paid to conscripts who commit to longer periods of service.

"In order for the German Armed Forces to be able to fulfill its tasks of national and alliance defense without restrictions in view of the new security policy threat situation, its personnel deployment readiness must be increased as quickly as possible," the "Handelsblatt" quotes the justification for the draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Defense. Therefore, special hardships should also be financially rewarded.

Quick readiness could bring 500 euros per month

According to the report, personnel with special alert obligations are to be financially compensated for being constantly reachable and having to return to their duty station on request, even outside their regular working hours. Those who are ready for deployment at all times and must be operationally capable within two hours should receive an extra 500 euros per month.

In addition, possible supplements to the general foreign service allowance are to be increased, and additional support is planned for soldiers in foreign deployments to care for children or dependent relatives. It is also planned to increase overtime compensation for those who cannot be relieved from duty to ensure military deployment readiness.

The German Armed Forces are grappling with a lack of interest in serving with a weapon, and the draft bill aims to boost their personnel deployment readiness by increasing allowances and bonuses. To incentivize special forces training, the one-time bonus is proposed to be increased from 11,000 to 16,000 euros for the German Armed Forces.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public