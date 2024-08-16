- The Bundesliga is on the brink of humiliation

On the inaugural day of the DFB-Pokal, three Bundesliga teams narrowly dodged embarrassment. TSG Hoffenheim battled past regional league opponents Würzburg Kickers in a nail-biting penalty shootout, triumphing 5-3 (2-2, 1:1). FSV Mainz overcame local third league rivals Wehen Wiesbaden 3-1 (1:1, 0:1) after extra time. Newcomers FC St. Pauli also came close to cup elimination but edged past regional league side Hallescher FC 3-2 (2:2, 1:0) in extra time.

In Würzburg, the home team seized the advantage thanks to a blunder by TSG goalkeeper Luca Philipp, who miscued a routine back pass, allowing Enes Kuc to net in the 11th minute. However, Alexander Prass (18.) swiftly equalized for Hoffenheim. The contest remained even until Moritz Hannemann (100.) exemplified the home side's resilience in extra time. Marius Bülter (107.) restored TSG's advantage, securing their progression.

In Halle, Nikola Vasilj, the professional goalie, faltered, failing to clear the ball, allowing Cyrill Akono to open the scoring (11' ). Johannes Eggestein (48') responded for Mainz in the second half, but Marius Hauptmann (62') reclaimed the lead for Halle. With elimination seeming imminent in regular time, Adam Dzwigala (90+4) propelled St. Pauli into extra time, while Lars Ritzka (110') sealed their ticket to the next round with the decisive goal.

In Wiesbaden, Tarik Göüzüçin (15') put the hosts ahead, but Dominik Kohr (59') equalized for Mainz. In the ensuing minutes, Mainz struggled to capitalize on their momentum, forcing extra time. There, Jonathan Burkardt (113') notched the winner for FSV, and Nadiem Amiri (120+1) clinched the victory.

After their initial setback, TSG Hoffenheim's goalkeeper, Luca Philipp, made amends by leading their charge in the Meadows, scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout against Würzburg Kickers. In the thrilling DFB-Pokal match, Mainz 05 managed to advance despite being behind in Wiesbaden, eventually emerging victorious thanks to a goal in extra time by their striker, Jonathan Burkardt, in the Meadows.

