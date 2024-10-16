The Buffalo Bills acquire the wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns through a trade deal.

The Bills get Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, along with a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick, and send these to Cleveland in return.

"Time to move or rust," Cooper wrote on his Instagram story shortly after the deal was announced.

This transaction could potentially be earth-shattering for Buffalo, who are filling the spot left by Stefon Diggs, who was transferred to the Houston Texans during the offseason.

Cooper joins upstate New York to take on the role of the No. 1 receiver vacated by Diggs, giving quarterback Josh Allen a clear primary target. The Bills had been using a 'receiver by committee' approach in the first six weeks of the season prior to this deal.

Bills coach Sean McDermott remarked that Cooper's ability to create space will enhance the team's attacking force. He also mentioned that Cooper's former receiving coach from his days in Dallas, Adam Henry, was on the Bills' staff, which helped with the acquisition.

McDermott shared that he had spoken with Henry about Cooper, and that Henry's positive feedback about Cooper's character and ability played a significant role in the trade.

Selected fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama by the then-Oakland Raiders, this is the third time Cooper has been traded in his career. He previously moved from the Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and then to the Browns in 2022.

Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and boasts a career total of 9,736 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns. He has had six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including the last two complete seasons in 2022 and 2023.

In the 2022 season, Cooper set a career-high with 1,250 receiving yards for a Cleveland team that was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

However, this season, the Browns have started poorly with a 1-5 record and a struggling offense. Cooper's frustration is evident, as he has only recorded 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns, in a statement, said, "We admire Amari's dedication, professionalism, and on-field contributions throughout his over two-year stint with us. He provided several unforgettable moments and was a key figure in our 2023 playoff squad. We wish him well in Buffalo as he embarks on the next chapter of his NFL career."

Cooper links up with a wide receiver group consisting of Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, and the tight-end duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in Buffalo.

On the other hand, the Bills are enjoying a successful start, sitting atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record following their 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Cooper's trade coincides with fellow receiver Adams being traded from the Raiders to the New York Jets on the same day.

