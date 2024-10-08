The Budget proposal has additionally sought input from the Commission.

The ex-prominent figure in the GDR's political scene is closely monitoring the eastern state elections: In the performance of AfD and BSW, Egon Krenz recognizes a significant indication. He holds the former Chancellor Schröder's position regarding Russia's aggressive war as fitting.

The former head of the SED and Chairman of the GDR State Council, Egon Krenz, is elated about Sahra Wagenknecht's recent electoral triumphs and hopes for a continued trend. "I'm buzzed about that and wish her all the luck to garner even more votes," Krenz told the "Tagesspiegel" during a break at the "75 Years of GDR" event in Berlin.

The 87-year-old interprets the strong showing of AfD and BSW in the three eastern state elections in September as a request for negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. "The message conveyed by these occurrences is: Lastly, listen to us! We crave peace policies. We want to live, not die," declared Krenz.

Krenz and Schröder have maintained a close relationship for years

Krenz commended the call for stronger diplomatic endeavors towards resolving the Ukraine conflict by the Saxony and Brandenburg Ministers, Michael Kretschmer and Dietmar Woidke, respectively, and the Thuringian CDU chairman, Mario Voigt. "I believe that's extremely courageous since they're advocating for such measures against the societal consensus within the CDU or SPD, within the whole traffic light coalition," Krenz told the "Tagesspiegel."

He also applauded the stance of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on Russia's war against Ukraine. "I think he's espousing a commendable position. I concur with him on that matter," said Krenz.

Krenz and Schröder have a long-standing relationship. They have met on various occasions, like in 1980 in Bonn and 1981 in East Berlin. Krenz was then the leader of the communist youth organization, the Freie Deutsche Jugend (FDJ), with Schröder serving as the Young Socialists' chairman. Krenz confirmed that they communicated on a first-name basis. "We've known each other since our youth, like it was customary in the youth movement," Krenz stated on Saturday evening, "there were no barriers in that sense."

There were no such barriers in another context as well. In May 2023, Schröder and Krenz graced an event hosted by the Russian embassy in Berlin to celebrate the World War II end anniversary. The AfD chairman, Tino Chrupalla, was also in attendance.

