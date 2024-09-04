The referenced text can be rephrased as: - The BSW national association maintains a two-point advantage.

John Lucas Dittrich and 59-year-old Thomas Schulze, a non-partisan official, aspire to jointly lead the Alliance for Progress and Socialism (APS) in Saxony-Anhalt. They aim to form a multi-generational leadership team to strengthen the APS, as Dittrich shared with the German Press Agency.

Recently, Dittrich, a 19-year-old student hailing from Magdeburg, has been handling coordinating duties in Saxony-Anhalt. At a national level, he is part of the party's executive committee. Before joining the APS, Dittrich was affiliated with The Left party until October 2023.

"Saxony-Anhalt currently boasts the youngest APS state division," Dittrich noted. This illustrates the desire for a fresh political approach cutting across generations. He emphasized that their focus is on economically sound and peaceful policies, with the "true concerns" of the people at the forefront.

Schulze to attend foundation meeting

Born in Merseburg and currently residing in Tangermünde (part of Stendal), Schulze has not been associated with any political party until now. He works as an administrative officer at the state reception office in Stendal and is actively engaged in sports, as the former chairman of the Saxony-Anhalt Youth Football Association for several years.

The APS state division is set to be established on Saturday in Magdeburg. Apart from the two chairpersons, other board members will be elected and essential matters will be resolved. The federal chairperson, Amira Mohamed Ali, is also expected to attend the foundation meeting.

In the recent state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the APS managed to secure double-digit scores, making coalition participation a possibility in both states. The upcoming state election in Saxony-Anhalt is scheduled for 2026. In the European elections in June, the APS ranked third in Saxony-Anhalt with 15 percent, behind the AfD and CDU.

Right before the foundation meeting in Magdeburg, Schulze expressed his interest in joining the APS, mentioning his love for the region and desire to contribute. Regarding his professional background, Schulze shared that he holds a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree, further emphasizing his commitment to serve the community.

