- The BSW deputy leader expresses doubts concerning the safety plan.

The head of the Brandenburg chapter of the BSW party, Robert Crumbach, criticizes certain aspects of the federal government's response to the Solingen incident, which led to three fatalities. "Banning knife carrying in all places isn't going to stop someone from carrying one," Crumbach stated to the German Press Agency. "And to accomplish that, they'd need to enclose these areas and screen everyone like at an airport. But we can't set up a fair where we lock down the entire city and search everyone entering the fair like at an airport," he further explained.

The governing coalition is planning a response package to the knife attack in Solingen, which resulted in three fatalities and eight injuries. This includes a nationwide prohibition on carrying knives on long-haul buses and trains, at fairs, and other large gatherings. Additionally, benefits for migrants whose home country has agreed to take them back will be reduced.

BSW supports the simplified deportation of criminals. "In essence, that's accurate," said Crumbach regarding this matter. The BSW advocates for the revocation of asylum seeker protection and immediate deportation of suspected serious offenders or those breaking German laws.

Sadly, last Friday in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, three individuals were brutally killed with a knife and eight more were injured during a city festival. The prime suspect is a 26-year-old Syrian who had been due for deportation to Bulgaria last year but was not.

The governing coalition's response package also proposes a ban on carrying 'banned knives' at fairs and other large gatherings. Despite Crumbach's critique, he acknowledges that the government is trying to prevent knife attacks by restricting certain items.

