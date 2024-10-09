The brutal rape and homicide of a trainee physician ignited widespread demonstrations across India. A suspect has since been indicted.

In a document reviewed by CNN, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims a guy was out drinking with a friend in the late afternoon of August 8th. They ended up at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a state-run institution located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Upon returning, they discovered a female doctor sleeping on a mattress.

The female doctor's body was discovered the next day with multiple injuries and indications of sexual assault in a seminar hall at the hospital, according to local police.

At the time, the doctor in training was resting in a seminar room during a night shift when the incident occurred, according to Kolkata's then-police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal. Indian law prohibits naming rape victims.

On Monday, the CBI indicted the man, a civic volunteer with Kolkata police, under sections relating to rape, causing a woman's death, and murder, a source from the CBI informed CNN.

The man was apprehended the day after the woman's body was found and is still in police custody. CNN has been made aware of the man's identity and has reached out to his lawyers for comment.

CBI evidence, as stated in the charge sheet, includes CCTV footage of the man at the hospital during the incident and DNA findings that match the victim and the suspect.

Protests and Strikes

India has long grappled with high rates of violence against women, with numerous high-profile rape cases drawing international attention.

In the following weeks, medical professionals took part in nationwide protests advocating for justice and enhanced women's safety, particularly stronger protections for healthcare staff.

Junior doctors in Kolkata went on strike for over 40 days and have since resumed work, claiming the government has not addressed their demands, which include improved security in hospitals and an investigation into corruption within the healthcare sector. Several junior doctors at the medical college and hospital began an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, and numerous senior doctors at the college have resigned in solidarity with the protesters, according to CNN's sources.

Medical bodies in various states have expressed support for the protests and urged doctors at government hospitals to halt elective services. They are demanding a swift resolution through the courts and the establishment of a protective committee for healthcare workers.

One of the country's leading medical associations, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), announced it will go on hunger strike on a Wednesday, marking two months since the trainee doctor's death.

“This ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for stronger protective measures and central legislation dedicated to safeguarding healthcare professionals,” FAIMA said in its statement.

Last month, the West Bengal government agreed to some of the protesters' requests, such as replacing the Kolkata police commissioner, deputy commissioner, and two senior government health officials over the incident.

The state government also ordered state-run hospitals to keep female doctors off night shifts, which was met with criticism by the Supreme Court, as they called for security, not concessions. The measure was later revoked.

Two other individuals, the medical college's former principal and a police officer, were also arrested in connection to the case, according to the source from the CBI.

“Among other things, they have been accused of hindering the crime scene and the delay of the registration of an FIR (First Information Report),” the source said, adding that their actions are under investigation.

Many of the protesting doctors have pointed out instances of violence against health workers and threats of physical abuse by angry patients and their families.

A 2015 survey by the Indian Medical Association found that 75% of doctors in India had experienced some form of violence, according to local media.

One of India's most notorious rape and murder cases that sparked outrage and protests was the 2012 gang-rape of a medical student who was brutally attacked on a public bus in New Delhi.

The incident and subsequent nationwide protests brought international media attention and prompted authorities to enact legal reforms. The rape law was amended in 2013 to widen the definition of the crime and impose severe penalties not just for rape but also sexual assault, voyeurism, and stalking.

Despite these changes, rape cases continue to be prevalent in the country, with victims and advocates accusing the government of not doing enough to protect women and punish attackers.

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 31,516 rape cases were reported in 2022, equating to around 86 cases per day.

Experts warn that the number of reported cases represents only a fraction of the actual number, as the country has deep-rooted patriarchal values that foster shame and stigma around rape victims and their families, and due to court delays and backlogs, many victims do not receive justice or closure.

Following the incident, medical professionals across Asia joined Indian counterparts in condemning the violence and advocating for improved safety measures for healthcare workers.

The Asia-Pacific Medical Federation released a statement expressing solidarity with their Indian counterparts, calling for stronger international action against gender-based violence in healthcare settings.

Read also: