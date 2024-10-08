The Brothers Menendez confront their narrative in a fresh Netflix documentary.

In "The Menendez Brothers" documentary, the duo, now 53 and 56 years old, share their elaborate accounts of the 1989 homicide of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, within their Beverly Hills mansion. They spoke extensively with director Alejandro Hartmann in interviews from prison.

The public's curiosity in the Menendez case was sparked anew by Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which the brothers labeled as "bare-faced lies."

Last week, Los Angeles prosecutors declared they're reviewing fresh evidence before a hearing next month.

The documentary sheds new light on the situation:

Recent Interviews

Prison recordings showcase Erik and Lyle's perspectives, stating,

"Lyle was the only person who had ever stood by me," said Erik.

They alleged years of sexual abuse by their father and claimed that their mother was aware.

The Digital Age's Impact

Social media has assisted a new generation in revisiting the case, fostering a movement for their release.

TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for discussion and reassessment of evidence.

"The only reason we're doing this special is because of the TikTok movement," stated Pamela Bozanich, a prosecutor from the first trial, in the documentary.

The brothers have gained support from celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell and Kim Kardashian.

The Brothers' Present Situation

The documentary also delves into the brothers' life behind bars.

Initially, they wanted to serve their sentences together in the same facility. However, when that didn’t happen, Lyle found it "extremely painful."

Their wish was granted in 2018 when Lyle was transferred to the San Diego, California, prison where Erik was already incarcerated. They now communicate daily.

"The Menendez Brothers" is available for streaming on Netflix.

