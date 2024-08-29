The British government advocates for a substantial boost in the number of migrants being sent back.

As per the newspaper article, the undertaking is projected to last for three years and will impact individuals without legitimate residence permits from eleven nations, such as Albania, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, and Vietnam. The corporation is said to aid these immigrants in acquiring essential provisions and employment opportunities in their native lands, as well as assist in locating family members.

Recently, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper declared the government's objective for a "substantial upgrade" in compulsory deportations. News articles indicate that the government plans to have approximately 14,000 people depart from the UK by the end of the year.

Thus far in this year, more than 20,000 individuals have navigated the English Channel in small boats, slightly surpassing last year's numbers, but remaining below the figures from 2022. According to statistics disclosed last week, approximately 119,000 people were pending asylum claim processing by the end of June.

