The British administration is advocating for a substantial rise in the number of migrants being sent back.

In the UK, as per the country's own declarations, there's a plan to substantially boost the number of undocumented migrants being sent back to their native lands. As per "Financial Times" reports, the Home Office in London recently put out a £15 million (roughly €17.8 million) tender for corporations to aid in the "reintegration" of individuals hailing from countries whose asylum applications got denied in the UK.

This project is slated to run for three years and will impact individuals without legitimate residence permits from eleven nations, including Albania, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, and Vietnam. The corporations are expected to help these migrants, among various other tasks, with food supply and job hunting in their homelands, as well as assisting in tracing their relatives.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper declared the previous week that the government intends for a "substantial rise" in forced removals. According to media reports, the government aims to have approximately 14,000 people depart from the UK by year's end.

As of now this year, over 20,000 individuals have made their way across the English Channel in small boats - a slightly larger figure than last year, but less than in 2022. Last week's official figures indicate that around 119,000 individuals were lined up in the country to have their asylum application reviewed by the end of June.

