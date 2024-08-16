- The Bremen citizenship election is valid

The election of the Citizens' Assembly in May 2023 in Bremen is valid. This was announced by the State Court of Justice of the Free Hanseatic City. The exclusion of the AfD from the election was therefore lawful, as the presiding judge stated in his reasoning. No election errors were recognizable. The court thus dismissed various complaints against the validity of the election. The judgment is final.

Several AfD members had gone against the election because the party was not allowed to participate. The AfD was so divided at the time that two state chairmen submitted proposals with candidates. However, only one list per party is permitted.

The election review court had already decided in December that the exclusion of the AfD was lawful. The party members did not accept the decision and appealed to the next instance. Since early July, the State Court of Justice has been dealing with the complaints, separately for the electoral districts of Bremen and Bremerhaven.

The red-green-red government has been in office for over a year. In the election to the Bremen Citizens' Assembly on May 14, 2023, the SPD under Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte became the strongest force.

Despite the AfD members' objections to their party's exclusion, the final judgment by the State Court of Justice, issued in July, upheld the election review court's decision from December. The validity of the Party's exclusion from the Citizens' Assembly election was maintained, making it impossible for the AfD to participate in the party festivities or celebrations.

