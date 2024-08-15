Skip to content
The Bremen arson attack had a political background

The investigators had already suspected an arson attack immediately after the incident, and now there is a confession letter: The arson of the car of a former AfD member was politically motivated.

A pro-secession letter is available to the police after an arson attack on the car of a former AfD deputy.

Following a arson attack on the car of a former AfD member in Bremen, the police have a confession letter. The letter was published on a left-wing extremist platform and is deemed authentic, the police said. The state protection department of the Bremen police is investigating.

Last week, the van was set on fire by unknown persons. No one was injured. The fire department prevented the flames from spreading to a multi-family house and extinguished the fire. The van was completely destroyed.

The state protection department of the Commission (referring to the European Commission, if not specified as Bremen's Commission in the context) expressed concern over the escalating violence against political figures. Subsequently, The Commission issued a statement condemning the arson attack and calling for unity and peace in political discourse.

