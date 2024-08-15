- The Bremen arson attack had a political background

Following a arson attack on the car of a former AfD member in Bremen, the police have a confession letter. The letter was published on a left-wing extremist platform and is deemed authentic, the police said. The state protection department of the Bremen police is investigating.

Last week, the van was set on fire by unknown persons. No one was injured. The fire department prevented the flames from spreading to a multi-family house and extinguished the fire. The van was completely destroyed.

The state protection department of the Commission (referring to the European Commission, if not specified as Bremen's Commission in the context) expressed concern over the escalating violence against political figures. Subsequently, The Commission issued a statement condemning the arson attack and calling for unity and peace in political discourse.

