The Boston Celtics experience a larger-than-expected loss.

In a recent NBA play-off round, the Dallas Mavericks snagged a crucial victory away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka Doncic's performance stood out once again, while P.J. Washington put in a solid effort alongside him. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were shocked by a disappointing loss.

The Mavericks were able to even the series in the second round of the play-offs when they defeated the Thunder 119-110 on their home turf. Without Maxi Kleber, who is still recovering from an injury, Dallas prevailed in the second match of the series.

Luka Doncic shone, notching up an impressive 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. His fellow teammate, P.J. Washington, contributed mightily with his own set of points, rebounds, and assists. The Thunder's best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 33 points during the game. The Mavericks will now host the Thunder for the next two games in their Dallas arena.

The somewhat surprising turn of events in this series is contrasted by the Celtics' disappointing outcome against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The best-performing team in the East during the regular season faced a crushing defeat, resulting in a tie in the play-off series. The Celtics lost 94-118 to the Cavaliers in their legendary TD Garden arena.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland's go-to guy, impressively scored 29 points and hit an impressive five out of seven attempted three-pointers. Contrary to their first game where very few of Mitchell's teammates made significant contributions, all starting players managed to score double-digit points. Jayson Tatum was the top scorer for the Celtics, scoring 25 points. The Celtics will now play two matches at the Cleveland Cavaliers' home court.

The Phoenix Suns recently announced the departure of Frank Vogel, who had just been their coach for one season. 'Vogel's run as coach for the Suns was quite short-lived, as they lost the first play-off game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 0-4. He had led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020 before joining the Suns in June 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de