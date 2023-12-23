Viewing figures - "The Boss" just ahead of "The Little Lord"

ARD and ZDF had a close race for the best ratings on Friday evening from 8.15 pm. In the end, ZDF came out on top by a wafer-thin margin: 5.77 million viewers tuned in to the crime series "Die Chefin", giving the second channel a market share of 21.2 percent. On ARD, the Christmas classic "The Little Lord" brought in 5.66 million viewers and a market share of 20.8 percent.

The situation was different in the younger target group of 14 to 59-year-olds: Here,"The Little Lord" was the clear winner with 2.43 million (21.2 percent), while "The Boss" had to make do with 1.43 million (12.8 percent).

On RTL, a total of 2.68 million (11.9 percent) watched the special "Let's Dance - Die große Weihnachtsshow". The title of "Christmas Dancing Star" went to model Anna Ermakova and professional dancer Valentin Lusin, who had already won this year's "Let's Dance" season. According to RTL, the Christmas show was recorded several months ago. According to RTL, all of the show's winning scenarios were also recorded so that viewers could still vote live for their favorites.

1.04 million (3.9 percent) opted for the comedy "Sister Act" on Sat.1. The fantasy adventure "The Lord of the Rings - The Fellowship of the Ring" on ProSieben was watched by 0.93 million viewers, but due to the longer duration of the film, the ratings were slightly higher than on Sat.1 at 4.0 percent.Vox's animated comedy "Ice Age 2 - Jetzt taut's" reached 0.65 million (2.4 percent), RTLzwei's comedy "Bad Moms 2" 0.52 million (2.0 percent) and Kabel eins' crime series "Navy CIS" 0.49 million (1.8 percent).

Source: www.stern.de