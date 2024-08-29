- The Body has already put forth various suggestions.

Leading AfD figure, Björn Höcke, ponders internal Thuringian border protection. He brought up the necessity of shifting migration policies at a gathering in Nordhausen, a city in northern Thuringia. This state shares borders solely with other German regions, not foreign nations. Reporters might ponder if Höcke intends to set up internal border checks within the state, he suggested, followed by: "Indeed, it's a possibility, given that we, as the Free State of Thuringia, hold sovereignty. If the federal government can't safeguard us, then we must fend for ourselves." However, he underscored that this is merely a "conceptual scenario."

Throughout the speech, Höcke pointed to Denmark as a guiding influence in migration policy and pointed out its lack of border patrols. The AfD aims to dismantle the "welfare bait," just like the Danish, he stated. The Thuringian wing of the AfD is recognized as firmly extremist and is under surveillance by the state's Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

This coming Sunday, residents of Thuringia will cast their votes for a new state parliament. For several months, Höcke's AfD has maintained a lead in polls, hovering around 30 percent. Regrettably, they have no potential coalition partners and thus minimal prospects of joining the government.

