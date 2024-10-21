The Body has already proposed numerous suggestions.

Russia's conflict with Ukraine and Hamas' actions against Israel have caused a significant rift within the progressive community. The Left Party isn't exempt from this division. A prominent politician from Saxony-Anhalt, Henriette Quade, has chosen to part ways with the party after over two decades of membership.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Quade lamented that her unwavering fight against every form of antisemitism within and in relation to the party was impossible due to the events at the recent federal party conference. She accused the party of repeatedly buying unity and cohesion by compromising and staying silent on antisemitic incidents within its own ranks, leaving individual members to battle it alone.

The final straw for Quade was a resolution passed at the Halle federal party conference, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas. The resolution also touched upon alleged violations of international law by the Israeli military. However, Quade criticized the resolution for not mentioning the deadly antisemitism that has been driving the destruction of Israel since its establishment.

Quade Intends to Remain in the State Parliament

Quade has been a part of the Left Party for 24 years and has represented the party in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament since 2011. She now plans to serve as an independent member of parliament.

The new federal chairman of the Left Party, Jan van Aken, expressed regret over Quade's departure, calling it "regrettable." The state chairpersons of the Left Party in Saxony-Anhalt, Janina Böttger and Hendrik Lange, as well as the parliamentary group leader Eva von Angern, also shared their disappointment. Yet, they also urged Quade to relinquish her state parliament seat, which she earned through the Left Party's state list.

