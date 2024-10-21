The Biltmore Estate in Asheville is set to commence operations once more soon.

The beloved Christmas at Biltmore event is set to return upon the property's reopening, running until January 5.

The grand mansion, constructed in 1895, miraculously escaped harm during the storm. However, the lower regions of the estate, including the entrance and farm, suffered substantial flooding and building damage, as reported by Biltmore in an early storm damage report. Regretfully, a handful of animals perished during the storm, but the majority have been safeguarded.

Extensive wind damage was suffered in the wooded areas, encompassing a substantial portion of the estate and impacting both the grounds and certain structures.

The estate's main entrance in Biltmore Village was also impacted, along with numerous businesses situated within the historic mixed-use district outside the estate boundaries. The entrance is currently undergoing intensive repairs, with the removal of weakened poplar trees lining the entrance being a part of this process.

Visitors who had scheduled trips between September 27 and November 1 were offered the chance to reschedule for a later date or receive a refund.

Following the storm, the estate and its owners launched the $2 million Biltmore Relief Fund to aid Western North Carolina's (WNC) recovery efforts.

"Western North Carolina has been our family's home for over 125 years, and we are heartbroken to witness the devastation Helene has wrought upon our region," stated Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore.

"We remain steadfast in our dedication to supporting our employees and neighbors in the wake of this unprecedented storm, as well as the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, unity is crucial in fortifying and rebuilding this community."

Cecil hails from the lineage of estate founder George Vanderbilt, who was the grandson of renowned shipping magnate and industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt.

George Vanderbilt first journeyed to Asheville in 1888, ultimately choosing the location as the site for his grand country house—America's largest privately owned residence. This French Renaissance style château boasts 250 rooms, 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, and 65 fireplaces. The house was first unveiled to the public in 1930.

