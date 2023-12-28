Turn of the year - The big firing: sale of New Year's Eve fireworks begins

Retailers in Germany start selling rockets and firecrackers for New Year's Eve this morning. Many revelers are likely to let off steam again: The Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry (VPI) expects demand for New Year's Eve fireworks to be as high this year as last year.

In 2022, the industry achieved record sales of 180 million euros. Sales of New Year's Eve fireworks will start a day earlier than usual this year because New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday.

Warning of injuries

The TÜV association appeals to consumers to only buy firecrackers and rockets from reputable suppliers and to comply with safety regulations. "Any pyrotechnic object can cause serious burns or injuries if used improperly," said Hermann Dinkler, expert for fire and explosion protection at the TÜV association. And: "As a general rule, do not set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol," warns TÜV.

Many cities in Germany have once again set up firework ban zones. Irrespective of New Year's Eve, no pyrotechnics may be set off in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes or thatched and half-timbered houses all year round.

Debate about a general ban on firecrackers

However, doctors' representatives, the police union, environmental and animal rights activists and other organizations are calling for a general ban on the use of firecrackers and rockets, citing the risk of injury and the burden on hospitals, among other things.

In contrast, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities opposed a general ban on firecrackers on New Year's Eve. "We should not always work with bans, but with conviction," said Gerd Landsberg, Managing Director.

Concerns about big city scenes like last year

Emergency services, on the other hand, are warning of possible renewed attacks with firecrackers. Around the turn of the year last year, young men went on the rampage with firecrackers and rockets in several Berlin districts. They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters. Similar scenes took place in other major cities.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser also fears violent riots on New Year's Eve. "I'm worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or rescue workers," said the SPD politician shortly before Christmas. At the same time, she expressed concern that the riots could be mixed with riots by radicalized Palestinians.

Firecracker buyers are a minority

According to a survey, only a minority of people in Germany buy firecrackers and rockets. When asked by the opinion research institute Yougov "Are you planning to buy fireworks, i.e. rockets, firecrackers etc., for New Year's Eve this year?", 18% answered yes shortly before the holidays. In contrast, 77% are not planning to buy fireworks themselves for New Year's Eve. Interest is greatest among the youngest respondent group of 18 to 24-year-olds: Here, 33 percent said they intend to buy fireworks for New Year's Eve this year.

