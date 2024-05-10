The Biden government intends to file a proposal for a law that rapidly denies asylum to migrants who are ineligible for it.

The White House is taking steps to tighten its stance on the US-Mexico border, as Republicans continue to pressure President Joe Biden over immigration ahead of the November elections.

A new regulation is being proposed that would enable immigration officials to dismiss some migrants from applying for asylum earlier in the process if they're determined to be ineligible. Although the regulation would require a public comment period before implementation, it's unlikely to significantly broaden the scope of individuals restricted from seeking asylum, a source revealed.

Politico broke the news on the possible changes.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, confirmed on Wednesday that the administration is reviewing asylum policies but cautioned that without legislation, major alterations to the existing system are incredibly hard to enact.

Murphy stated he's been in touch with the administration on the proposed changes, yet emphasized that pursuing broader changes liked by Republicans could lead to legal challenges.

Senate Democrats plan to continue promoting the failed bipartisan immigration legislation in an attempt to gain more Republican support, Murphy said, but it's unclear if the measure will be put to another vote at this time.

CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

Source: edition.cnn.com