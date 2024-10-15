The Biden administration sends a letter to Israel, urging enhancement of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The Sunday missive, crafted collectively by the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, targets Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. This correspondence marks a noteworthy advancement in the US's endeavors to push Israel into fostering the distribution of humanitarian aid towards Gaza.

The letter underscores that, in accordance with US legislation, the State and Defense departments are obligated to perpetually scrutinize Israel's compliance with the commitments it made earlier this year, pledging not to impede aid deliveries to the confined region.

The stipulated time frame stretches past the US presidential election scheduled on November 3rd.

The letter emphasizes the role of politics in these scrutinizations, as the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense's actions are guided by US legislation. The escalating tensions in the US politics might impact the ongoing discussions about humanitarian aid for Gaza.

