The Biden administration essentially puts a hold on actively pursuing a ceasefire in Gaza and a captive release agreement.

Recently, high-ranking American officials have largely stopped forcefully advocating for a truce in the negotiation process, according to sources, recognizing that neither Hamas nor Israel currently possess the political will to end the conflict. Despite President Joe Biden and his senior advisors refusing to completely abandon this initiative, a senior Democratic official close to the White House summed up the sentiment of some involved in these discussions as follows: "We can't desire this resolution more than they do."

This individual also referenced a renowned quote from former Secretary of State James Baker, who, in 1990, stated to the Israeli government concerning a Middle East peace deal, "When you're genuinely committed to this, contact us."

Another phrase that has been circulating among American officials as they analyze the stalled negotiations is George Mitchell's description of the process that ultimately led to the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland: "We had 700 days of failure and a single day of success."

Ending the Gaza conflict is Biden's top foreign policy ambition as he approaches the conclusion of his single-term presidency, but the stalled truce negotiations pose a threat to the president's other objectives in the Middle East.

With time running out, Biden only made a perfunctory plea for a truce during his final United Nations address on Tuesday and intended to discuss the matter further with international counterparts in New York this week.

American officials are still in the early stages of evaluating the volatile situation in Lebanon and attempting to comprehend whether Israel has a clear end-goal regarding its northern neighbor. In the aftermath of Israel's covert assaults, which targeted Hezbollah operatives and resulted in the explosion of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon, the administration was working to determine the extent to which the group's abilities had been diminished.

Without a defined strategy from Israel, American officials can only hope that Israel's onslaught will compel Hezbollah to the negotiating table while avoiding any miscalculation that may ignite a larger regional conflict.

American officials view the conflicts in Gaza and now in Lebanon as intertwined, despite Israel's insistence that these are separate issues.

"It's a bit of a false dichotomy to argue that any of these components are completely separable from the whole," a senior State Department official said on Monday. Each element has its own logic and dynamics, but they reinforce one another in numerous ways.

"As we strive to address the underlying root cause of the suffering over the past year, we are equally committed to ensuring that this conflict does not escalate and engulf the entire region," the official continued.

Some within the Biden administration believe that a shift in approach could hasten the end of the conflict, such as bypassing the three-phase agreement currently under discussion and proposing a new initiative that sets out the requirements for both parties to cease fighting in one go.

No contingency plans at present

However, there are currently no signs that the US is actively preparing to implement any alternative strategy.

In fact, there are currently no known plans for some of Biden's top national security deputies, who have made numerous trips to the Middle East over the past year to facilitate a truce and hostage exchange, such as CIA Director Bill Burns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk, to visit Israel with this purpose in mind.

When Blinken recently visited the region, his trip failed to include a stop in Israel. It has been over a month since Biden last spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he does not plan to meet with the Israeli leader when he visits the United States this week for his own UN speech.

Some US officials are concerned that the upcoming speeches in New York could further exacerbate tensions, but they are simultaneously working to arrange meetings on the sidelines that could lead to suggestions for resolving the conflict.

Biden's address to UNGA on Tuesday contained no novel proposal for breaking the deadlock but claimed that a diplomatic resolution was still possible. American officials continue to describe the talks as essentially moribund, with political will lacking on either side to reach an agreement. An American-drafted "bridging proposal" has yet to be formalized for presentation to Biden or either of the parties in the talks.

"There have been challenges and setbacks. We've faced difficulties getting the prime minister to comply. We've faced challenges in getting Hamas' leader, Sinwar, to cooperate. But we're determined to persevere," said Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan on MSNBC on Tuesday.

"We lose sleep trying to figure out a way to get the prime minister to commit to this truce and hostage exchange. And we have expressed our concern directly when we've seen the prime minister fail to take necessary steps to achieve this deal," he said. "At this point, I would say that the biggest challenge is actually Hamas and Sinwar's unwillingness to compromise. But if they are willing to engage, it will be incumbent upon us to get the prime minister to the table and bring this to a close."

As US officials increasingly acknowledge the increasingly likely possibility that a truce will not be reached before Biden's term ends in January, they also accept that this means the president will not witness a landmark Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization deal before leaving office.

Unlike in last year's UN speech, Biden made no mention of the possibility of Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel, which could fundamentally transform the region, during his address.

This likely leaves it to the next president to either carry on pursuing such an arrangement or to choose a different course of action. Vice President Kamala Harris has frequently emphasized the importance of reaching a truce and hostage exchange agreement but has not presented a new strategy for achieving an accord.

"Basically, what'll open up everything else in that area is finalizing this agreement, she mentioned recently. I'm not divulging private chats, but I will share that I've had one-on-one talks with the prime minister, Israel's president, Egyptian leaders, and our allies. I believe we've made it crystal clear that this deal needs to materialize.

Even though the chance for a truce and hostage exchange agreement before Biden's presidency term ends is diminishing, US authorities remain hopeful about an unforeseen twist in the Middle East that could sway the situation.

The demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is speculated to be one of the major unexpected events that could drastically change the situation. Both Israeli and American authorities would rejoice upon his death, and Sinwar's demise is undoubtedly one of the topics frequently brought up due to its potential to hastily put an end to the conflict.

It's been about three weeks since Sinwar last interacted with mediators trying to arrange a hostage deal, but we haven't received any recent updates about his status."

