The Biden administration declares a significant decrease in unauthorized border crossings, while Trump capitalizes on immigration issues.

Officials from the United States celebrated another month of minimal border crossings on Monday, attributing this to recent executive orders limiting asylum opportunities at the southern border. However, former President Donald Trump continues to criticize the Biden administration's management...

Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol vehicles are stationed alongside the border fence dividing the United States from Mexico, found in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, on August 1.

Issues relating to immigration and border protection continue to be major concerns for voters, and Trump has frequently pointed the finger at Vice President Kamala Harris for the management of the US-Mexico border issue within his campaign.

Despite border-related crises persisting throughout a significant portion of President Joe Biden's term, the number of unauthorized border crossings over the past two months has significantly decreased.

Over 58,000 encounters between border crossings along the US southwest border were reported by Border Patrol in August, a slight increase from July but nowhere near the recent historical highs.

Encounters between border crossings have fallen by over 50% since August, marking the lowest level since September 2020, according to the US Customs and Border Protection. At that time, Border Patrol recorded 54,771 encounters along the US southwest border.

Officials within the administration attribute the marked drop in border crossings to the executive action announced by President Biden in June, which essentially bars migrants from making asylum claims at the US southwest border.

Troy A. Miller, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, stated, "CBP continues to enforce the Securing the Border interim rule and impose rigorous consequences for illegal entry, while encounters between border crossings remain at record lows for the past few years."

Migrants still have the option of applying for lawful entry into the United States through the 'CBP One' mobile app or via parole processes specific to certain nationalities.

The decrease in border crossings has led to intense political debates, as some politicians criticize the Biden administration's border management policies.

The ongoing reduction in unauthorized border crossings has become a significant topic in this year's politics, with both parties attempting to shape public opinion on immigration policies.

