The Biden administration claims ignorance regarding Trump-Putin phone conversations, yet a top advisor expresses concerns, noting that such communications would trigger concerns if authenticated.

Long-time journalist Bob Woodward allegedly disclosed in a recent publication that there might have been around seven private meetings between the two leaders since 2021, as claimed by a Trump confidant.

During a press briefing on an airplane on Thursday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed uncertainty over the allegations, stating, "I'm not sure if that's accurate or not."

"Certainly," Sullivan added, "It would certainly trigger concern if it were indeed true."

When CNN posed the question regarding the administration's efforts to probe further into the matter, the White House declined to share specifics. However, Sullivan's comments stood out due to his infrequent involvement in political discussions, with less than three weeks remaining before the presidential election.

Trump refuted the claims of multiple conversations with Putin, labeling it "totally false" during an interview on Newsmax last week. Subsequently, at a gathering at the Chicago Economic Club, he refrained from commenting on the alleged meetings, but hinted, "It would have been clever if I had."

The Harris campaign has employed this reporting to portray Trump as an ally to authoritarian rulers.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris publicly criticized Trump, stating, "We have instances of Donald Trump expressing endless admiration for dictators and autocrats, expressing his desire to be an autocrat on day one."

She further explained, "Let me tell you something: A propensity to seek approval and praise from dictators, prioritizing their interests over those of the American people, is a manifestation of a weak character."

Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Harris' running mate, has openly criticized Trump on this issue during campaign events, telling supporters, "I can assure you that Kamala Harris and I do not have dictators on speed dial."

The ongoing discussions about these alleged meetings between Trump and Putin have entered the realm of politics, making headlines and fueling accusations.

Given the sensitivity of these private talks, their verification or denial can significantly impact political narratives.

