Stylish into the new year 2024 - The best outfit ideas for New Year's Eve

Got a big party with friends coming up on New Year's Eve? Then you need the right outfit. This year, fashionistas are once again turning to sequins. And why not? It can be glamorous at the turn of the year. But shiny materials and metallic looks can also be used on December 31. Fashionable styling inspiration is provided by experts such as Leonie Hanne (35), Caro Daur (28) and Victoria Swarovski (30).

Leonie Hanne doesn't go for a dress

A dress doesn't necessarily have to be taken out of the wardrobe on New Year's Eve. Leonie Hanne, for example, shows a stylish alternative on Instagram: a trouser suit set all in silver. Shorts with a fitted waistband, crop top and oversized blazer are all covered in silver sequins and look stylish, sexy and glamorous together. Hanne wears brown tights under the shorts. The fashionista also opted for brown suede pumps. She has painted her nails metallic silver.

Victoria Swarowski: Sexy, but dressed

If it's the dress for the party after all, Victoria Swarovski has a stylish look ready on Instagram: a skin-tight, dark red mini dress with a light copper tint. The high-necked dress with long sleeves and playful ruffles conjures up a beautiful figure and looks sexy but not too provocative. Black lace tights and knee-high boots or classic black pumps go well with it. Swarovski pulls her blonde hair into a sleek ponytail. Her nails have been painted bright red. Gold creoles and matching rings are used as accessories.

Caro Daur wears the perfect party top

Neither of these are the ideal outfits? Then fashion blogger Caro Daur provides a third outfit inspiration. The influencer shows her followers a crop top with spaghetti straps and cut-outs that is completely covered in gold sequins and buttons. It goes well with a variety of it-pieces, such as a long satin skirt, tight skinny jeans, low-rise wide-leg jeans, chic Marlene trousers or a black leather skirt.

